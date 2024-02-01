Altered Ending of '28 Days Later' Paves Way for Sequel

With a transformative decision that has had lasting implications on the '28 Days Later' franchise, Director Danny Boyle's alteration of the film's original ending has set the stage for the potential sequel, '28 Years Later'. The originally planned conclusion, depicting protagonist Jim succumbing to a gunshot wound, was replaced by a more hopeful ending. This change, however, wasn't a result of studio pressure or test audience reactions, but a deliberate choice by Boyle to leave the narrative open for continuation.

Setting the Stage for a Sequel

The theatrical ending of '28 Days Later' saw survivors Jim, Selena, and Hannah signaling for rescue after enduring the horrors of a rage-infected England. This hopeful conclusion has opened the door for these characters to reappear in a new installment, with Cillian Murphy already confirmed to reprise his role as Jim. The groundbreaking original film, which breathed new life into the zombie genre, left much of its world unexplored and many questions unanswered. This has paved the way for '28 Years Later' to pick up the narrative directly from the original characters' perspectives.

Revisiting Familiar Faces

As the sequel to '28 Days Later', '28 Years Later' is slated to bring back Megan Burns and Naomie Harris as Hannah and Selena, respectively. This offers an opportunity to explore how humanity has adapted to the rage-infected world over the decades. The upcoming film, picked up by Sony Pictures, will not only see the return of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, who were integral to the original film, but also hints at Murphy's involvement as an executive producer. This reunion of original cast and crew sets expectations high for the sequel.

A Two-Part Story

The article further reveals that '28 Years Later' will be a two-part story, with Boyle directing the first installment and Garland penning the second. This continuation of the '28 Days Later' franchise, following '28 Weeks Later', is eagerly anticipated by fans. With the fate of the original characters left ambiguous by the first film's ending, there is ample room for their potential involvement in the new film.

The decision to end '28 Days Later' on a hopeful note has allowed the franchise to explore the characters and their world more deeply. The sequel has the potential to justify this decision and further enrich the narrative. As the film industry waits for '28 Years Later', the change in the original film's ending continues to shape the course of this horror franchise.