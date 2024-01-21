Allison Norville Set to Release Two New Albums This Year

Acclaimed gospel singer Allison Norville has revealed plans to grace her listeners with two new albums within this year. The prolific singer, known for her soul-stirring melodies and inspirational lyrics, is set to release a live album and a studio album, both anticipated to add another dimension to her musical journey.

A Live Recording: A New Beginning

Norville's first offering is titled 'Allison Norville & Chosen To Worship Presents: A New Beginning Live in Concert'. This album, a live recording of her concert performance from the previous year, encapsulates the electrifying atmosphere and raw emotion that Norville's concerts are renowned for. However, Norville acknowledged encountering some technical challenges during the production of this live album, thereby delaying its finalization and subsequent release.

A New Studio Album: Title Yet to be Finalized

Simultaneously, Norville is laboring in the studio on her second album of the year. While its title remains a mystery, the anticipation surrounding it continues to grow. Given the success of her prior works, including 'It's Not Too Late' and 'I'm a Winner,' fans are eager for another serving of Norville's unique blend of gospel music.

Future Concert: A New Beginning 2

Beyond her album releases, Norville is planning a musical extravaganza titled 'A New Beginning 2'. This concert is scheduled for February 3rd at the Collymore Rock Church of the Nazarene. As to whether this concert will be recorded live for a third album, Norville has kept her fans in suspense, promising a decision in due time.