Allee Willis: The Songwriting Legend Behind ‘Friends’ Theme and ‘The Color Purple’ Dies at 72

Allee Willis, esteemed songwriter and creative force behind some of the most memorable tunes in popular culture, passed away at the age of 72 due to a cardiac event. Ellyn Solis, Willis’s publicist, confirmed the news of her demise. The music world mourns the loss of a woman who wrote the iconic theme song for the TV show ‘Friends,’ contributed to the Broadway musical ‘The Color Purple,’ and gave Earth, Wind & Fire’s their hit ‘September.’

A Storied Career

Willis’s illustrious career was punctuated by significant milestones. In 2018, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an acknowledgment of her indelible impact on the music industry. She also secured a Grammy win for co-writing Patti LaBelle’s ‘Stir It Up’ for the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ soundtrack, further solidifying her reputation as a musical maestro.

She received numerous nominations for her work, including a Grammy and Tony for ‘The Color Purple,’ and an Emmy for the ‘Friends’ theme. Despite not securing wins for these latter two, Willis’s work resonated deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting legacy.

Detroit Roots and Prolific Output

Raised in Detroit, Willis had a profound bond with Motown. While she didn’t play music herself, she attributed her inspired songwriting to weekends spent near the Motown studios. Her immense talent led her to write hundreds of songs for a variety of artists, including big names like Ray Charles, Sister Sledge, and Cyndi Lauper.

Enduring Legacy

Reflecting on her body of work, Willis acknowledged the enduring popularity of some of her songs, which have stood the test of time alongside hundreds of other compositions she created throughout her career. Her passing marks a significant loss to the industry, but her music will continue to live on, enriching lives and inspiring future generations of songwriters.