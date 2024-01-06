‘All Town Aren’t We’: A Tribute to Grimsby Town FC Premieres to Enthusiastic Fans

The World Premiere of the Grimsby Town FC documentary ‘All Town Aren’t We’, a testament to the resilience and spirit of a community and its beloved football club, unfolded at Cleethorpes’ Parkway Cinema. The event drew a crowd of 1300 Mariners fans, marking a significant chapter in the club’s history.

The Making Of An Epic Documentary

Directed by lifelong Grimsby Town fan, Jack Spring, the film is a product of his production company, Shush. It chronicles the story of Grimsby Town Football Club’s takeover in 2021 and the consequential play-off run. The production spanned 18 months and features exclusive interviews and insights into the personalities of players, staff, and fans, offering an unprecedented view into the club’s inner workings.

A Celebration of Grimsby Town FC

The event was a red-carpet gathering of fans, players, and club executives. It served as a tribute to the unwavering loyalty and passion of the Mariners fans. Spring’s aim was to portray Grimsby and the football club in a positive light, hoping to shift perceptions and showcase the admirable spirit of the community.

National and International Acclaim

The documentary has generated widespread interest, mirroring the national and international following of the club. Spring emphasized the strong bond that exiled fans maintain with Grimsby Town FC, a connection he hopes to bolster through the film. ‘All Town Aren’t We’ is a celebration of this loyalty and Spring’s personal passion for the club, stemming from his familial roots in Grimsby.

‘All Town Aren’t We’ will continue to screen at Parkway Cinema until January 13, offering fans and the curious alike a chance to delve into the heart and soul of Grimsby Town FC.