'All the Queen's Men': Unravelling Madame DeVille's Past in 'The Ultimate Price'

In the upcoming episode of 'All the Queen's Men' titled 'The Ultimate Price', the drama intensifies as law enforcement zeroes in on Marilyn 'Madame' DeVille. As the owner of a nightclub and the leader of a troupe of male exotic dancers in Atlanta, Madame's complex and intriguing world is set to unravel further in this episode, the 11th of season 3.

Unfolding Drama

Set to air on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. Eastern on BET, this episode promises unexpected twists and turns. According to the TV Guide synopsis, Madame is about to stumble upon unexpected revelations about her father's fate. The suspicion surrounding Big D intensifies under the pressure of the ongoing police investigation, adding another layer of tension to the plot.

El Fuego's Personal Struggles

Simultaneously, El Fuego, another character in this riveting drama, is dealing with his own personal issues. His struggles with an ex add another dimension to the story, ensuring that the audience is kept on the edge of their seats.

How to Watch

For viewers eager to tune in, the episode can be accessed for free on various streaming services such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, and through promotional offers on Sling. Philo, at $25 a month for over 60 channels, stands out as the most affordable option. DirecTV Stream offers four different package choices post a free trial, and Sling features two initial packages, Blue and Orange, at discounted rates for the first month. This ensures that fans of 'All the Queen's Men' can immerse themselves in the drama without burning a hole in their pocket.