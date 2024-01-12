en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart

The rise of social media has birthed a new breed of celebrities – influencers. Among them, Alix Earle, a TikTok star, stands tall. Known for her ‘Get Ready with Me’ videos and candid college life content from the University of Miami, she experienced a rapid ascension into the limelight after going viral in 2022. Today, she boasts over six million followers on TikTok and three million on Instagram, marking her as a formidable force in the world of influencers.

Authenticity: The Key to her Success

Alix’s success lies in her authenticity, allowing her to connect deeply with her audience. Her refreshing transparency and relatable persona have won her an army of loyal followers, thus enabling her to command substantial earnings. As a content creator, Alix has struck lucrative brand deals with companies such as L’Oral, Peloton, and WaWa, with her partnerships valued between $40,000 to $70,000. This, along with her ability to earn up to $10,000 daily on Snapchat, has propelled her estimated net worth to an impressive $6 million.

The ‘Alix Earle Effect’

Her influence is so profound that it has been dubbed ‘The Alix Earle Effect.’ This term was coined to describe the phenomenon where products sell out merely by her mention. Such is her clout that the subject has been studied by Harvard. She has been recognized for her remarkable impact, securing a place on Forbes’ 30 under 30 in the social media category.

Expanding Her Digital Empire

Branching out from her social media platforms, Alix launched a podcast named ‘Hot Mess’ in September 2023. This venture, a collaboration with Alexandra Cooper’s media brand Unwell, has already attracted nearly 150,000 YouTube subscribers.

Alix Earle: Beyond the Screen

However, Alix’s influence extends beyond her online presence. She has shown remarkable generosity by contributing to her alma mater, the University of Miami. She has created a scholarship fund for students interested in pursuing careers in business, thus proving that her influence is not confined to social media but has tangible impacts on the real world.

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
At the recent CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2023 event, a moment shared between Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and esteemed ISRO scientist Palanivel Veeramuthuvel has struck a chord with the public. The incident, captured on video during a group photo session, has become a testament to the humility and kindness of the celebrated actor.
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE's Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement
21 mins ago
Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE's Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
21 mins ago
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
10 mins ago
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
Annie Nightingale: A Trailblazing Legacy in Music Broadcasting
19 mins ago
Annie Nightingale: A Trailblazing Legacy in Music Broadcasting
Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman
20 mins ago
Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman
Latest Headlines
World News
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
34 seconds
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
47 seconds
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
1 min
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
1 min
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
2 mins
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
2 mins
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
3 mins
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
3 mins
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
3 mins
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app