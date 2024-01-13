en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Alison Hammond’s On-Air Phone Mishap Sparks Speculation Amidst ITV Shake-Up

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Alison Hammond’s On-Air Phone Mishap Sparks Speculation Amidst ITV Shake-Up

A jarring ringtone punctuated ITV’s This Morning, prompting a flurry of apologies from co-host Alison Hammond. The normally composed Hammond was caught off guard when her mobile phone’s notification disrupted the show’s lineup announcement. Despite her insistence that the phone was on airplane mode, the unexpected sound proved to be a distraction for co-host Dermot O’Leary and a source of amusement for the studio guests, including guest chef Phil Vickery.

Unforeseen Interruption: The Ripple Effect

Hammond, known for her candid on-air moments and her vocal stance against ‘fat-shaming’ comments by Sir Cliff Richard, swiftly admitted her mistake. The unexpected interruption, however, sparked a wave of speculation about Hammond’s potential as a full-time presenter. This comes in the wake of Holly Willoughby’s departure from the show in 2023, leaving a coveted spot for a presenter. Despite the speculation, reports indicate that Hammond declined the opportunity, preferring to maintain her current commitment level.

ITV’s This Morning: A Year of Change

ITV’s This Morning has undergone significant changes over the past year. The show’s long-time presenter, Phillip Schofield, resigned amidst a scandal involving a false denial of an affair with a younger male employee. This upheaval was compounded by Willoughby’s departure, sparked by a personal scare involving criminal charges against an individual for solicitation of murder and incitement of kidnapping. Amidst these changes, ITV has reportedly offered the presenter roles to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, with a proposed salary of around £550,000 each, representing a major reshuffling of the show’s established cast.

Alison Hammond: An Unconventional Journey

Hammond’s journey in the world of live television has been marked by her authenticity and relatability. From addressing ‘fat-shaming’ comments to handling unexpected phone interruptions, Hammond continues to resonate with viewers. Despite declining the full-time presenter role, Hammond’s contribution to This Morning remains significant, striking a balance between professionalism and relatability that continues to charm viewers.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 seconds ago
Celebrating 'Arendsvlei': A Thousand Episodes of Powerful Storytelling
In a momentous landmark, the beloved South African telenovela, ‘Arendsvlei’, celebrated its 1000th episode, continuing to enrapture audiences with its compelling narrative and intricate characters. The series, having first graced our screens on October 1, 2018, has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of South African television. Accolades and Performance Over the course of six
Celebrating 'Arendsvlei': A Thousand Episodes of Powerful Storytelling
Ihsahn Announces Eighth Solo Album: A Return to Symphonic Black Metal Roots
3 mins ago
Ihsahn Announces Eighth Solo Album: A Return to Symphonic Black Metal Roots
Aju Varghese Gears Up for the Release of 'Varshangalkku Shesham'
5 mins ago
Aju Varghese Gears Up for the Release of 'Varshangalkku Shesham'
Jason Segel: An Ensemble of Talents Culminating in a $55 Million Net Worth
25 seconds ago
Jason Segel: An Ensemble of Talents Culminating in a $55 Million Net Worth
Michael Schenker: An Icon's Refusal to Join Ozzy Osbourne's Band
1 min ago
Michael Schenker: An Icon's Refusal to Join Ozzy Osbourne's Band
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
2 mins ago
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
13 seconds
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
31 seconds
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
34 seconds
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
48 seconds
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
1 min
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
1 min
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
2 mins
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
2 mins
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
2 mins
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
56 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app