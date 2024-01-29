Alison Hammond Wraps Up Pantomime Performance, Addresses Rumors with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond, known for her vibrant presence on ITV's This Morning, recently completed a successful stint as the Spirit of the Beans in the pantomime production of 'Jack and the Beanstalk'. The month-long performance took place at the esteemed Birmingham Hippodrome, with Hammond expressing her excitement and gratitude on social media.

Hammond's Excitement and Appreciation

Through Instagram, Hammond conveyed her love for her hometown of Birmingham, along with her deep appreciation for the cast, crew, and front-of-house staff who supported her throughout the show. She also gave a special shoutout to her physio, Laura, who was integral to her performance.

Support from Dermot O'Leary

Co-hosting This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary since January 2021, Hammond was visited by O'Leary and his wife Dee during one of her final performances. A heartwarming picture of O'Leary kissing Hammond's head was posted on Instagram - a show of support that demonstrated the close bond between the two presenters.

Addressing Past Rumors

Hammond also took this opportunity to address past rumors about a potential discord between her and O'Leary. Dismissing these claims, she recalled how both of them found the rumors amusing, questioning the press's tendency to create conflict, especially amongst women. This honest reflection further reveals the cordial relationship between the two television personalities.