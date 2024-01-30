Alison Hammond Steps into Late Paul O'Grady's Shoes as 'For The Love Of Dogs' Host

In a heartfelt change of guard, Alison Hammond has been confirmed as the successor of the late Paul O'Grady, the much-cherished host of ITV's popular series, 'For The Love Of Dogs.' The reality TV series, renowned for its heart-stirring tales of canine companions in need of a loving home, is poised to return for its twelfth season under the compassionate stewardship of Hammond.

A New Face, Same Dedication

Hammond, much like her predecessor O'Grady, is known for her profound love for animals. In her new role, she will be dispensing dog treats, providing care, and aiding in the re-homing of the furry residents of the Battersea Dogs & Cats home in London. The show is set to continue its mission of shining a spotlight on the tireless efforts of the facility's expert staff and the endearing dogs eagerly waiting for a new family.

Continuing O'Grady's Legacy

Paul O'Grady, the original host of the series, was not only a beloved figure on television but also an ambassador for the animal charity. He helmed the show from its inception in 2012 until his untimely demise. The last season aired shortly after his passing, leaving an indelible impact on his legions of fans. In a touching tribute to O'Grady's enduring advocacy for animal welfare, Battersea's chief executive announced plans for a new veterinary hospital to be named in his honor.

Embracing Change with Mixed Emotions

The announcement of Hammond as the new host has elicited a range of emotions among the show's ardent followers. As many mourn the loss of O'Grady, there is a concurrent feeling of support for the continuity of a series that was so close to his heart. The producers of 'For the Love of Dogs' and Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor for ITV, have voiced their excitement for the show's return with Hammond at the helm, reassuring viewers of their commitment to preserving the show's spirit and O'Grady's inspiring legacy.