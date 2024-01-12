en English
Arts & Entertainment

Alison Hammond Set to Host ‘For the Love of Dogs,’ Continuing Paul O’Grady’s Legacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
Alison Hammond Set to Host ‘For the Love of Dogs,’ Continuing Paul O’Grady’s Legacy

Alison Hammond, the well-loved co-host of ‘This Morning,’ is on the verge of stepping into a new role as she is reported to be the designated host of the acclaimed series ‘For the Love of Dogs.’ The series, a cherished legacy of the late Paul O’Grady, is a heartwarming reality documentary set in the bustling Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. The show, which aired its initial season in 2012, shines a spotlight on the dedicated staff and the animals they care for, presenting heartrending stories of dogs that arrive at the home as strays or because their owners can no longer care for them.

Stepping into Paul O’Grady’s Shoes

Paul O’Grady, the former presenter of the show, had a profound connection with the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. He adopted several dogs from the center, becoming an ambassador for the home after a prolonged period of volunteering. Following his passing last year, the shelter honored his memory by naming its veterinary hospital after him and establishing a tribute fund. The fund raised a significant £480,000, a portion of which was distributed to various animal charities. The show’s 11th season aired posthumously in honor of O’Grady.

Alison Hammond: The Perfect Custodian

The ‘This Morning’ co-host is seen as the ‘perfect custodian’ to continue the legacy of the show, bringing her unique brand of humor and the ability to make the show her own, much like Paul O’Grady did. Notable celebrities such as Ricky Gervais, Amanda Holden, and Martin Clunes were considered for the role, but Gervais declined due to his busy schedule. ITV executives are optimistic about Hammond’s potential to become the ‘perfect guardian’ of the program, which they aspire to keep running in O’Grady’s honor. Hammond’s career has been on a steady rise, with her successful stint co-hosting the ITV show ‘This Morning’ and the Channel 4 series ‘The Great British Bake Off.’

A New Chapter for ‘For the Love of Dogs’

While ITV has been contacted for comment on this report, no official statement has been released yet. Meanwhile, fans of ‘For the Love of Dogs’ can stream the show on ITVX. With Alison Hammond potentially at the helm, the show is set to enter a new chapter, continuing its mission to showcase the heartwarming stories of the dogs at Battersea and the dedicated staff that care for them.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

