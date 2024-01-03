en English
Arts & Entertainment

Alien Franchise Set for Expansion in 2024: Insights from David Rysdahl

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
The Alien franchise, renowned for its profound impact on the sci-fi genre, is gearing up for a significant expansion in 2024. Notably, Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ is slated for release in August, while production for Noah Hawley’s Alien TV series is set to commence. David Rysdahl, a member of Hawley’s series, recently shared insights into the development of the show in an interview with TV Insider, revealing its connection to Hawley’s successful FX series Fargo.

Parallel Universe of Fargo and Alien

In an intriguing parallel, Rysdahl drew comparisons between Fargo and the upcoming Alien series. Much like Fargo’s integration into the Coen brothers’ filmography while maintaining its own unique elements, the Alien series is poised to follow a similar pattern. This approach will tie it into the Alien franchise’s larger narrative, creating an interconnected universe that will surely captivate audiences.

Star-Studded Cast and Anticipation

The Alien TV series features a star-studded cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Timothy Olyphant, and Kit Young. Rysdahl expressed his excitement about joining the iconic sci-fi legacy, raising anticipation for the show. Although the premiere date for the Alien series on FX is yet to be confirmed, the legacy of the original films, considered some of the best in the sci-fi genre, has set high expectations.

Disney’s Alien Endeavor

Disney’s development of a TV project based on the ‘Alien’ film franchise is expected to be released in mid-2025, following a writers’ strike delay. The show will be set ‘not too far into our future’ and will be available to stream on Hulu in the US. The plot details remain shrouded in mystery, but the show is expected to explore the potential impact of AI within the ‘Alien’ context. With Noah Hawley at the helm as the creator, showrunner, director, and writer, and Sir Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer, the series is sure to make waves.

Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

