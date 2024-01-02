en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Alien’ Franchise Leaps from Screen to Children’s Books: A New Era of IP-Dominated Kids’ Entertainment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
The iconic horror film ‘Alien’ takes on a new form, transitioning from the big screen to the pages of a children’s book. ‘A is for Alien: An ABC Book,’ is the latest addition to the Little Golden Books series, aiming to educate young readers while entertaining them with illustrations of the sci-fi creatures from the ‘Alien’ franchise. This novel approach to children’s education, scheduled for release on July 9, 2024, highlights a trend where popular intellectual property (IP) dominates children’s entertainment.

Disney Leverages ‘Alien’ IP for Children’s Book

Disney, the owner of the ‘Alien’ franchise, is at the forefront of this trend. Their latest endeavor, ‘A is for Alien,’ introduces the alphabet to children through a space adventure featuring characters from the classic movie. The book, part of the Little Golden Books series by Penguin Random House, is described as a light-hearted reimagining of Ridley Scott’s 1979 film ‘Alien.’

CEO Bob Iger and other studio executives, including David Zaslav, have shown an increasing inclination to leverage popular IPs across various media platforms, including books for young audiences. This strategy aims to expand the reach of these franchises, introducing them to new generations in a fun and educational way.

Coordinated Release with Upcoming ‘Alien’ Themed Media

The release of ‘A is for Alien’ coincides with a broader wave of ‘Alien’ themed media, reinforcing the franchise’s presence across different platforms. This includes an upcoming ‘Alien’ TV show and a new movie tentatively titled ‘Alien: Romulus,’ expected to premiere in August 2024.

By integrating popular IPs into children’s books, companies like Disney can introduce younger audiences to their franchises in a non-threatening and educational way. Additionally, this approach serves as a clever marketing strategy, creating early brand recognition and loyalty among young readers who may become future consumers of related products and media.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

