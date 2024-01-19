Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen': A Broadway Musical With a Mission

Marking her remarkable foray into Broadway, 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys introduces her latest venture, a musical titled 'Hell's Kitchen'. The much-anticipated musical is set to make its Broadway debut with its first preview on March 28, 2024, and an official opening night on April 20, 2024, at the renowned Shubert Theatre. With music and lyrics by Keys herself and a book penned by Kristoffer Diaz, the musical is a promising fusion of talent from various Broadway veterans.

From the Public Theater to Broadway

Prior to its Broadway staging, 'Hell's Kitchen' enjoyed a successful, sold-out run at The Public Theater, a testament to its resonance with audiences. The narrative, inspired by Keys' New York upbringing, offers a unique coming-of-age tale set against the vibrant backdrop of the city's dynamic milieu.

Inclusivity on Broadway: A Fellowship Program

In an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity, Keys, along with the show's producers, has taken a pivotal step towards fostering inclusion within the Broadway workforce. Alongside the launch of 'Hell's Kitchen', they have also kicked off a Fellowship Program. This initiative aims to provide training, mentoring, and employment opportunities across nine different departments, including direction, choreography, and scenic design, to individuals from communities historically underrepresented in the theater industry.

The fellows, during their seven to nine weeks of fellowship, will receive a weekly salary. This compensation model is designed not only to support their involvement in the program but also to deepen their impact on the art and ensure their ongoing participation in the industry.

Ticket Information and Performance Schedule

As the Broadway community eagerly anticipates the opening of 'Hell's Kitchen', tickets have been made available, with prices ranging from $59 to $199. The performance schedule varies throughout the week, providing ample opportunities for audiences to experience this unique musical narrative.

With 'Hell's Kitchen', Alicia Keys and the production team showcase their commitment to change, pushing for a more inclusive and representative Broadway, while simultaneously offering a captivating musical experience.