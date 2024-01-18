Alice Eve and Antonio Banderas Star in New Serial Killer Thriller

Alice Eve and Antonio Banderas in a New Serial Killer Thriller

Set to hit theaters on January 19th, a serial killer thriller featuring renowned actors Alice Eve and Antonio Banderas, previously known as 'The Last Girl', is being released by Saban Films and Sony Pictures. The film showcases a gripping scene where Banderas' character tutors Eve's character in self-defense techniques that she later uses in the same sequence, stirring curiosity and interest in the audience.

A Director with a Rich History

Jon Keeyes, known for directing a plethora of horror and thriller movies, is the director of this thrilling film. This movie marks his fourteenth feature, following his successful projects such as 'American Nightmare' and 'Code Name Banshee', the latter also featuring Antonio Banderas. The production team includes a remarkable number of producers and executive producers, promising a high-quality cinematic experience.

Anticipating a Riveting Thriller

Within the film, Eve and Banderas play a PI and his partner, who are drawn into a web of intrigue when they start tracking a serial killer targeting a wealthy family with a dark secret. The movie, rated R, has a runtime of 1 hr 45 min, and is set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats during its entire length. The release of the clip has sparked interest amongst the audience, inviting them to be a part of this thrilling journey upon its release in 2024.