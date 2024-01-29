Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie Set to Electrify Fans with Freaks on Parade Tour

The rock world is set to be electrified once again as legends Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie gear up for the next iteration of the Freaks on Parade tour. The tour, which has generated significant buzz amongst rock enthusiasts, will also feature performances by heavyweights of the industrial-metal genre, Ministry, and Filter.

An Iconic Collaboration

Following the successful partnership of Alice Cooper, the acclaimed Godfather of Shock Rock, and his protege Rob Zombie, expectations are high for their continued collaboration. The relationship between these two iconic figures was further solidified when Zombie had the privilege of inducting Cooper into the Rock Hall in 2011.

Initiated by Rob Zombie in 2022, the Freaks On Parade tour follows hot on the heels of Zombie's album release "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy." For the 2023 tour, Zombie has curated a star-studded lineup that includes Cooper, Ministry, and Filter and is set to span 19 dates.

A Glimpse into the Phenomenal Lineup

One of the noteworthy additions to the tour is Filter, led by Richard Patrick from Bay Village. Patrick, along with his bandmates, is expected to deliver a performance that will captivate the audience and contribute to the overall energy and dynamism of the tour.

Also taking the stage is Alice Cooper, who released his 29th studio album titled "Road" in the summer of 2023. Cooper's latest offering, which includes contributions from his touring band and notable musicians such as Nita Strauss, Kane Roberts, Tom Morello, and Roger Glover, has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Be a Part of the Experience

Tickets for this highly anticipated series of concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 2, through Live Nation. This provides an exciting opportunity for rock enthusiasts to witness a lineup of performances from some of the most influential figures in the genre. With the tour set to kick off on August 20 in Albuquerque and conclude on September 18 in Fort Worth, fans will have numerous opportunities to catch the Freaks on Parade in action.

In a world where the lines between genres are increasingly blurred, the Freaks on Parade tour stands as a testament to the enduring power and appeal of rock music. Whether you're a fan of Alice Cooper's shock rock, Rob Zombie's unique sound, or the industrial-metal stylings of Ministry and Filter, there's something for everyone on this tour.