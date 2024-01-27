Alice Cedenio: Unveiling Faith through Art at Bermuda Society of Arts

On a chilly winter day at the Bermuda Society of Arts, the crowd held their breath in anticipation as Alice Cedenio, artistically known as Coutet, unveiled her latest creation. The painting, titled 'There is a Name', emerged from the depths of a live session at the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist church, completed within a fleeting time-frame of five minutes. As Coutet worked her magic on canvas, a fellow church member serenaded the audience with a soulful song, their artistic expressions merging in synchrony with the song's conclusion.

The Face of Faith

The artwork, a mesmerizing depiction of Jesus's face, is more than just paint on canvas. It is an intricate tapestry of words and phrases that describe Jesus's significance to Coutet. What began as an abstract blend of words gradually morphed into a recognizable face towards the end, sparking an impactful response from the congregation. Coutet's artistry is a testament to her faith, an intimate intertwining of her talent and devotion, using her canvas as a platform to project God's work.

Art as a Beacon of Hope

While not all of Coutet's pieces are faith-related, her portfolio is a diverse mosaic of styles. Her artwork resonates with a broad spectrum of clients, opening avenues for various commission opportunities. Coutet's aspiration is to inspire, to provide a beacon of hope through her art. She harbors plans for more Bible scene paintings, with her piece on Daniel's Faith already stirring inspiration. The painting, a vivid depiction of a lion with an angel shutting its mouth, is a testament to her ability to invoke deep emotions and thought-provoking conversations through her work.

Embracing Passion and Individuality

Coutet's journey is not just limited to the confines of her canvas. She actively participates in competitions, stages solo art shows, and supports local galleries. Her creations are not bound by blueprints or rigid plans. Instead, they are born out of inspiration, a moment of divine interaction between her spirit and the canvas. Coutet encourages other artists to embrace their passion and individuality – for her, art is subjective and should be a blessing to others. This philosophy is a resonance of the advice she once received from local artist Sheilagh Head, a mantra emphasizing the freedom found in art.