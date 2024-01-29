Alia Bhatt Triumphs at Filmfare Awards 2024, Reflects on Her Acting Journey

Acclaimed Indian actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her triumph at the Filmfare Awards 2024, where she clinched the Best Actor award for her film 'Rani'. Basking in the glow of her fourth Filmfare Award win, Bhatt couldn't contain her excitement and happiness during an interview.

A Memorable Role in 'Rani'

Alia Bhatt, who has consistently challenged herself with diverse roles, acknowledged that 'Rani' holds a special place in her heart. She described the film as a significant milestone in her acting career and an opportunity that allowed her to delve deep into a unique character.

'Jaane Jaan' - A Departure from the Norm

Interestingly, Bhatt also reflected on her role in 'Jaane Jaan', a clear departure from the types of characters she typically portrays. She appreciated the challenge it presented and how it pushed her boundaries as an actress.

On the Cards: 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'The Crew'

On her plate is the upcoming Hansal Mehta's film 'The Buckingham Murders', which she describes as a completely different and unexpected project. Bhatt expressed her anticipation for the film and how it will showcase her versatility as an actress. Furthermore, she hinted at the release of 'The Crew' in March, characterizing it as a massy, fun, and commercial film that the audience will undoubtedly enjoy.

The Filmfare Awards event was a star-studded affair, with stunning red carpet appearances and heartfelt recognitions of other award winners in various categories. Bhatt also made headlines for her epic confession of love for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, adding a personal touch to the evening's celebrations.