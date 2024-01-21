Alia Bhatt Honored with Entertainment Makers Award at Joy Awards in Riyadh

Indian actress Alia Bhatt, known for her striking performances in films like 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,' was celebrated with the esteemed Entertainment Makers Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event unfolded on a grand scale on Saturday, welcoming a host of international stars and cultural contributors from around the globe.

Awarded for Her Passion for Cinema

The National Award-winning actress, in her acceptance speech, paid tribute to the 'Magic of Movies' and expressed her deep-rooted love for cinema. She voiced her joy at being recognized on an international platform and dedicated her award to the enchanting world of films. Her words highlighted the profound impact movies have had on her life and the pivotal role they play in bringing together talents from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Stars Shine at the Joy Awards

The Joy Awards ceremony was a star-studded affair, featuring a mix of international celebrities, including Anthony Hopkins, John Cena, Salma Hayek, Zack Snyder, and Anthony Anderson. Bollywood's very own Salman Khan was also present at the event as a special guest, presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Egyptian actor Essad Youniss.

Alia's Homage to the Magic of Movies

Alia Bhatt's passion for cinema was palpable in her acceptance speech. She shared her experiences from the evening on her Instagram account, posting pictures of herself draped in a stunning saree and a video clip of her heartfelt speech. The actress's recognition at the Joy Awards is a testament to her significant influence in the entertainment industry, both in India and globally. The event celebrated the unity of Eastern and Western talents, and Alia's award stands as a symbol of her contribution to this global cinematic canvas.