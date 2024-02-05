Ali Zafar Returns as Voice of PSL 9 Anthem, Fans Anticipate a High-Octane Tune

Ali Zafar, the celebrated Pakistani singer, is poised to make a grand comeback with the anthem for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His return, after a five-year hiatus, has sparked considerable excitement among cricket and music enthusiasts alike.

Ali Zafar: The Voice of PSL

Known for his unique voice and electrifying performances, Zafar is no stranger to the PSL anthems. He was the voice behind the anthems for the first three seasons of the cricket extravaganza. His previous contributions, especially the anthem 'Ab Khel Jamay Ga,' hold a special place in the hearts of fans and have set a high benchmark for subsequent PSL anthems.

'KHUL KE KHEL': The Anthem's Theme

In a tantalizing teaser to the upcoming anthem, Zafar revealed the phrase 'KHUL KE KHEL.' This phrase, translating to 'play and live fearlessly,' hints at an anthem that encapsulates the spirit of the sport and the audacious zeal of its players. Zafar's advice to fans to get their dancing shoes ready further suggests an anthem that is upbeat and high-spirited, much like the cricket tournament itself.

PSL 9: The Stage Is Set

The PSL 9 is set to kick off on February 17. The opening match will feature a face-off between the reigning champions, Lahore Qalandars, and the two-time winners, Islamabad United. With six teams poised to battle it out in the 34-match T20I tournament, fans are gearing up for a cricketing spectacle.

Aima Baig Joins the Ensemble

In an exciting development, it has been confirmed that Zafar will be collaborating with the talented Aima Baig for the new anthem. This collaboration is highly anticipated and is expected to add another layer of excitement to the upcoming tournament.