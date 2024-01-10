Ali Yusoff: The Man Behind Singapore’s Iconic ‘Tears of Separation’ Image Passes Away

Acclaimed Straits Times photographer Ali Yusoff, whose lens captured the historic moment of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in tears announcing the country’s separation from Malaysia, passed away on January 7, 2024, at the ripe age of 84. Yusoff had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on January 6 due to his critical condition.

A Life Devoted to the Lens

Yusoff’s journey as a photojournalist began at an early age, inspired by his father’s casual interest in photography. His career spanned over three decades, during which he meticulously documented a spectrum of subjects, from politics and crime to sports and fashion, his camera lens unerringly capturing the essence of each moment.

The Iconic Moment Immortalized

However, it is the photograph of Lee Kuan Yew, taken on August 9, 1965, that remains the most iconic piece in his repertoire. Known as the ‘Tears of Separation’ image, it is a testament to Yusoff’s ability to encapsulate profound emotions in a single frame. This picture remains not only Yusoff’s most cherished work but also holds a special place in his family’s heart.

A Legacy Through the Lens

Yusoff’s son, Marlinazrul Ali, reveals that his father was generally reticent about his work, but the image of a teary-eyed Lee Kuan Yew always held a special place in his discussions. His colleagues and friends remember him as a talented and dedicated professional, a man with a great sense of humor, and an unwavering commitment to his craft. His powerful imagery and impactful photographs leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of photojournalists.