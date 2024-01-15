en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ali Wong Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards; Shares Affectionate Moment with Bill Hader

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Ali Wong Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards; Shares Affectionate Moment with Bill Hader

In a captivating turn of events, actress Ali Wong was crowned Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 29th Critics Choice Awards for her role in the Netflix series ‘Beef.’ The award ceremony took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 14, 2024.

Ali’s Triumph and Affectionate Moment with Bill

Ali’s victory was met with enthusiasm and applause, but what caught the audience’s attention was the affectionate kiss she shared with actor Bill Hader from their seats. Bill was also a nominee at the event, contending for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in ‘Barry.’ The couple’s public display of affection stirred curiosity and excitement among fans and sparked dating rumors on social media.

Star-Studded Awards Night

The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, was a star-studded event. Alongside Ali, co-stars Steven Yeun, Maria Bello, and Young Mazino also received accolades. Other winners included heavyweights such as Robert Downey Jr., Meryl Streep, and Margot Robbie. The animated feature ‘Spider Man Across the Spider Verse’ clinched the award for Best Animated Feature, while ‘The Crown’ reigned supreme in the Best Drama Series category.

Ali’s Journey to Victory

Ali, who arrived in a stunning green gown from Givenchy’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, thanked her ex-husband and co-parent Justin Hakuta during her acceptance speech. In the acclaimed Netflix series ‘Beef,’ she portrayed the temperamental business owner Amy Lau opposite Steven Yeun, earning her critical praise and award nominations. Her win at the Critics Choice Awards solidifies her place as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 seconds ago
Meg Ryan Turns Heads at 2024 Critics' Choice Awards
Meg Ryan, the iconic actress known for her roles in timeless classics like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘Sleepless in Seattle’, graced the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards with an appearance that can only be described as stunning. At 62 years old, Ryan commanded the spotlight, dressed in a black sequin strapless gown by the luxury
Meg Ryan Turns Heads at 2024 Critics' Choice Awards
CW Teases 'Walker' Season 4 During Critics Choice Awards: A Deep Dive into Walker's Past
1 min ago
CW Teases 'Walker' Season 4 During Critics Choice Awards: A Deep Dive into Walker's Past
Oakton High School's Marching Band Triumphs in Metallica's National Competition
2 mins ago
Oakton High School's Marching Band Triumphs in Metallica's National Competition
Cosplay Brings Dragon Ball Super's Villain Moro to Life; Fans Anticipate New Releases in 2024
20 seconds ago
Cosplay Brings Dragon Ball Super's Villain Moro to Life; Fans Anticipate New Releases in 2024
Critics Choice Awards: Notable Nominations and Live Broadcast Details
50 seconds ago
Critics Choice Awards: Notable Nominations and Live Broadcast Details
Chelsea Handler's Subtle Jab at Ex Jo Koy During Critics Choice Awards Monologue
53 seconds ago
Chelsea Handler's Subtle Jab at Ex Jo Koy During Critics Choice Awards Monologue
Latest Headlines
World News
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
15 seconds
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
17 seconds
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
24 seconds
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
24 seconds
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
24 seconds
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
29 seconds
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
32 seconds
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
36 seconds
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
New Era in New Zealand Stockcar Racing: Cody Lockett and Wanganui Club Celebrate Milestones
36 seconds
New Era in New Zealand Stockcar Racing: Cody Lockett and Wanganui Club Celebrate Milestones
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
28 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
33 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app