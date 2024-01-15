Ali Wong Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards; Shares Affectionate Moment with Bill Hader

In a captivating turn of events, actress Ali Wong was crowned Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 29th Critics Choice Awards for her role in the Netflix series ‘Beef.’ The award ceremony took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 14, 2024.

Ali’s Triumph and Affectionate Moment with Bill

Ali’s victory was met with enthusiasm and applause, but what caught the audience’s attention was the affectionate kiss she shared with actor Bill Hader from their seats. Bill was also a nominee at the event, contending for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in ‘Barry.’ The couple’s public display of affection stirred curiosity and excitement among fans and sparked dating rumors on social media.

Star-Studded Awards Night

The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, was a star-studded event. Alongside Ali, co-stars Steven Yeun, Maria Bello, and Young Mazino also received accolades. Other winners included heavyweights such as Robert Downey Jr., Meryl Streep, and Margot Robbie. The animated feature ‘Spider Man Across the Spider Verse’ clinched the award for Best Animated Feature, while ‘The Crown’ reigned supreme in the Best Drama Series category.

Ali’s Journey to Victory

Ali, who arrived in a stunning green gown from Givenchy’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, thanked her ex-husband and co-parent Justin Hakuta during her acceptance speech. In the acclaimed Netflix series ‘Beef,’ she portrayed the temperamental business owner Amy Lau opposite Steven Yeun, earning her critical praise and award nominations. Her win at the Critics Choice Awards solidifies her place as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.