Arts & Entertainment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Ali Wong Honors Ex-Husband in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech; Steven Yeun Finds Humor in ‘Frozen’

Ali Wong Expresses Gratitude to Ex-Husband in Acceptance Speech

In a moment of heartfelt acknowledgment, actress Ali Wong recently won a 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in the Netflix series Beef. During her acceptance speech, she expressed profound gratitude to her ex-husband Justin Hakuta, crediting him for his unwavering love and support. As she stood on the stage, basking in her victory, she termed Hakuta as her ‘best friend’ and confessed that she is able to thrive as a working mother due to him.

Steven Yeun’s Humorous Take on ‘Frozen’

On the same auspicious night, actor Steven Yeun also clinched an award. In a light-hearted twist, he humorously compared his feelings of ‘isolation’ and ‘separateness’ to the plot of Disney’s hit animated film ‘Frozen.’ The actor’s jesting remarks provided a moment of comic relief amidst the intense award ceremonies.

A Critically Acclaimed Series

Both Wong and Yeun play pivotal roles in a critically acclaimed series, where they depict strangers caught in a perilous dynamic after a road rage incident. The series is a unique blend of dark comedy and high-stakes drama, pushing the duo to display their dramatic prowess alongside their comedic talents. Furthermore, the show’s success was solidified when it bagged the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Showrunner Lee Sung Jin initially envisioned Wong’s character as an older white man. However, after discussions with Wong herself, he was inspired to reshape the role to better suit her profile. This decision added depth to the narrative, highlighting Wong’s Chinese and Vietnamese heritage and seamlessly weaving it into the story.

Despite having previously worked together as voice actors, Wong was initially anxious about her on-screen chemistry with Yeun, fearing possible off-camera conflict. However, her fears were swiftly allayed as Yeun proved to be warm and supportive throughout the filming process, cementing their professional camaraderie.

