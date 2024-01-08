en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ali Wong and Bill Hader Confirm Relationship Amidst Golden Globe Triumphs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
Ali Wong and Bill Hader Confirm Relationship Amidst Golden Globe Triumphs

At the heart of the glamorous star-studded night at the Golden Globes, the spotlight shone brightly on the unexpectedly public confirmation of the relationship between two of Hollywood’s most loved comedians, Ali Wong and Bill Hader. A year after rekindling their romance, the duo decided to make it official, not through a red carpet appearance, but a much more intimate and touching moment during the ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Ali Wong Triumphs, Acknowledges the Support System

Adding to the aura of the evening was Ali Wong’s coveted achievement as she bagged the award for the best female actor in a limited series for her role in Netflix’s ‘Beef.’ An emotional Wong accepted the award, making the moment even more striking by hugging and kissing Hader, thereby confirming their relationship, which till then had been a subject of speculation.

Her acceptance speech, however, was not just about the recognition she received for her work. In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Wong acknowledged her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta. She thanked him for his unwavering support and credited him as the reason behind her ability to continue her career while being a dedicated mother.

Bill Hader: In the Spotlight Yet Again

While Wong was the star of the evening, Hader, too, had his moment. His show ‘Barry’ was nominated, and even though he did not bag an award, he did manage to capture a memorable snapshot with pop icon Taylor Swift, which quickly became a social media highlight.

A Combined Family of Five Daughters

Together, Wong and Hader share the responsibility of five daughters from their previous marriages. The confirmation of their relationship and the triumphs of the evening seemed to mark a positive note for both of them. The 2024 Golden Globes, hence, was not just an evening of accolades and acknowledgments but also a beautiful chapter in the lives of Wong and Hader as they stepped forward, hand in hand, into a new phase of their personal lives.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

