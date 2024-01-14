en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ali Nuhu Appointed as Nigerian Film Corporation Head, Yul Edochie Faces Ridicule

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Ali Nuhu Appointed as Nigerian Film Corporation Head, Yul Edochie Faces Ridicule

In an announcement that has sparked a flurry of reactions, President Bola Tinubu has appointed renowned actor Ali Nuhu as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC). Nuhu, often referred to as the ‘King of Kannywood’, is set to take the reins from Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the current Managing Director. This decision comes as part of a larger reshuffling, with ten other appointments of Chief Executive Officers within the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy also announced.

A Stellar Journey to Leadership

Ali Nuhu’s appointment at the helm of the Nigerian Film Corporation represents a high point in a career studded with more than 500 performances in both Nollywood and Kannywood films. His influence on the Nigerian film industry is undeniable, and his work in Kannywood, the Hausa-language film industry, has earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Yul Edochie’s Congratulatory Message and The Ensuing Controversy

As news of Ali Nuhu’s appointment spread, fellow actor Yul Edochie took to Instagram to express his delight. Edochie’s message of congratulation was heartfelt, acknowledging Nuhu’s appointment as well-deserved and offering prayers for his successful leadership. However, the post quickly became a lightning rod for criticism. Despite Edochie’s previous campaigns for a similar position and his evident support for Nuhu, his failure to secure an appointment himself became a subject of mockery in the comments section of his social media post.

The Future of the Nigerian Film Corporation

With Ali Nuhu now at the helm, the Nigerian Film Corporation stands at the brink of a new era. How this change in leadership will impact the industry remains to be seen, but Nuhu’s extensive experience and influence are likely to bring a fresh perspective to the organization. The appointment of one of the most respected actors in Nigerian cinema to such a pivotal role signals a significant move by President Bola Tinubu. It illustrates not only the president’s commitment to the Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy sector but also his recognition of the role that film and cinema play in shaping the nation’s cultural landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo Spark Conversations at Film Independent Event
At the Billy Wilder Theater within the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, a spirited interaction unfurled between two of Hollywood’s acclaimed actors, Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo. The occasion? ‘An Evening With Colman Domingo.’ This Film Independent event celebrated Domingo’s illustrious career, featuring an engaging conversation between the two actors on the main stage. Natasha
Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo Spark Conversations at Film Independent Event
Christina Aguilera's Daughter Aspires to Be 'Daught-ager': A Manager in the Making
10 mins ago
Christina Aguilera's Daughter Aspires to Be 'Daught-ager': A Manager in the Making
The Academy Celebrates Iconic Indian Film DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's Successful Year and Potential Oscar Consideration
10 mins ago
The Academy Celebrates Iconic Indian Film DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's Successful Year and Potential Oscar Consideration
"Belgravia: The Next Chapter": A Glimpse into 19th Century Aristocracy
5 mins ago
"Belgravia: The Next Chapter": A Glimpse into 19th Century Aristocracy
Rochester Celebrates Historic Performance: 'The Rite of Spring' Reimagined
9 mins ago
Rochester Celebrates Historic Performance: 'The Rite of Spring' Reimagined
Shaukat Zaidi: A Life of Journalism, Acting, and Theatre Comes to an End
9 mins ago
Shaukat Zaidi: A Life of Journalism, Acting, and Theatre Comes to an End
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
6 seconds
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
13 seconds
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
15 seconds
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
54 seconds
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
3 mins
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
3 mins
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game
3 mins
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game
Busisiwe Mkhwebane: A Disgraced Protector's Fight for Justice
4 mins
Busisiwe Mkhwebane: A Disgraced Protector's Fight for Justice
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
4 mins
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app