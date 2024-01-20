Ali Majid Sheds Light on Sadequain's Transformative Period at Mohatta Palace Museum Event

Ali Majid, a distinguished banker and proficient connoisseur of art, unveiled an in-depth interpretation of Sadequain's art at an event conducted in the Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi. Majid's analysis revolved around the transformative period from 1958 to 1968 when Sadequain was based in Paris and produced some of his most intricate and defining artwork.

Reimagining Calligraphy and Creating a New Alphabet

Majid focused on how Sadequain reinvented the calligraphic tradition, introducing a fresh complexity and minimalistic abstraction. The prominent banker discussed how Sadequain deconstructed calligraphy and created a new alphabet for his art during this period. The era of Sadequain's work, which began with his time spent along the cactus-infested ridges of Gadani sea shore, later evolved into metaphorical and abstract paintings of the late 1960s.

Sadequain's Evolution from Gadani to Paris

Majid's interpretations offered a unique and comprehensive understanding of Sadequain's innovative techniques, emphasizing his evolution from the blue and ochre phase at Gadani to the austere dark abstractions of his Paris period. His insights provided a powerful and innovative perspective for a more profound understanding of Sadequain's work.

'The Holy Sinner': A Retrospective of Sadequain's Art

Alongside Majid's critical role in examining the foundational elements of Sadequain's work, a significant retrospective of Sadequain's art was curated by Hameed Haroon and Salima Hashmi at the Mohatta Palace Museum. Titled 'The Holy Sinner', it became the largest exhibition of his work, attracting over 350,000 visitors and featuring a landmark catalogue. Haroon is known to possess one of the largest collections of Sadequain's artworks.