Arts & Entertainment

Alhambra Theatre to Host The Book of Mormon Amid Bradford’s Cultural Ascent

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Alhambra Theatre to Host The Book of Mormon Amid Bradford’s Cultural Ascent

For the first time, the critically acclaimed musical, The Book of Mormon is set to grace the stage of the Alhambra Theatre later this year. The brainchild of South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Robert Lopez, the creative force behind Disney’s Frozen and Coco, the show is a distinguished double ‘EGOT’ winner, having bagged Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards at least twice.

Groundbreaking Journey of The Book of Mormon

The narrative charts the course of two Mormon missionaries venturing far from their Salt Lake City home. Debuting in 2011, The Book of Mormon has since become a global sensation, accumulating nine Tony Awards at its New York premiere and more than 30 international accolades. It has also set box office records globally, including in New York, London, and various American cities. In its 2013 London premiere, it smashed the record for single-day sales in West End history, later securing four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Alhambra Theatre Welcomes The Book of Mormon

The arrival of this show at the Alhambra Theatre is perfectly timed to coincide with a report on Bradford Theatres, indicating an almost fully booked schedule for 2025, the year Bradford celebrates being UK City of Culture. Last financial year, Bradford’s theatres, managed by Bradford Council, attracted over 380,000 visitors, with the Alhambra garnering the lion’s share of the attendance.

Bradford’s Cultural Renaissance

The upcoming City of Culture status is expected to amplify the profile and footfall of Bradford’s arts venues. The Alhambra Theatre, in particular, is gearing up to host exclusive runs of other notable musicals such as Wicked, Aladdin, and the regional exclusive of Hamilton. The stage is set, the spotlight is ready, and the curtains are about to lift on an exciting new chapter in Bradford’s cultural narrative. Tickets for The Book of Mormon at the Alhambra go on sale on January 15th, marking a new milestone in Bradford’s journey towards becoming a cultural hub.

Arts & Entertainment
