Alexis Bellino Ponders Return to Real Housewives of Orange County Amid Controversy

Alexis Bellino, previously a notable figure in the Real Housewives of Orange County, is reportedly contemplating a return to the show’s 18th season. Despite having a formal offer on the table, she has not yet committed to the signing of a physical contract. This potential return was first reported by Page Six and was further corroborated by an insider speaking to RadarOnline.com.

Return Sparks Controversy

The prospect of Bellino’s reappearance on the show has stirred up a whirlwind of controversy. Known for her dynamic personality and tumultuous history with the main cast members, her return is anticipated to trigger a series of dramatic events. Notably, her current romantic involvement with John Janssen, ex-boyfriend of fellow cast member Shannon Beador, is one of the significant factors contributing to the apprehensions surrounding her return.

Unresolved Tensions

Bellino’s potential comeback could notably lead to a face-off with Shannon Beador. Beador, while expressing her dissatisfaction with Bellino’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, has stated that she would maintain her professionalism and continue filming with Bellino, should she decide to join the cast. This situation is further complicated by the dissolution of the Tres Amigas group, featuring Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, with Beador and Gunvalson considering replacing Judge with Kelly Dodd.

Producers Eye Drama

The high demand for Bellino’s return to the show is not without cause. Rumors suggest that her relationship with Janssen and her vibrant character are some of the reasons why producers are keen on getting her back in the cast. However, the final decision rests with Bellino, who remains in discussion with the producers, weighing the pros and cons of returning to the reality television series. Season 18 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is set to premiere on Bravo later this year.