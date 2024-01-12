en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Alexis Bellino Ponders Return to Real Housewives of Orange County Amid Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Alexis Bellino Ponders Return to Real Housewives of Orange County Amid Controversy

Alexis Bellino, previously a notable figure in the Real Housewives of Orange County, is reportedly contemplating a return to the show’s 18th season. Despite having a formal offer on the table, she has not yet committed to the signing of a physical contract. This potential return was first reported by Page Six and was further corroborated by an insider speaking to RadarOnline.com.

Return Sparks Controversy

The prospect of Bellino’s reappearance on the show has stirred up a whirlwind of controversy. Known for her dynamic personality and tumultuous history with the main cast members, her return is anticipated to trigger a series of dramatic events. Notably, her current romantic involvement with John Janssen, ex-boyfriend of fellow cast member Shannon Beador, is one of the significant factors contributing to the apprehensions surrounding her return.

Unresolved Tensions

Bellino’s potential comeback could notably lead to a face-off with Shannon Beador. Beador, while expressing her dissatisfaction with Bellino’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, has stated that she would maintain her professionalism and continue filming with Bellino, should she decide to join the cast. This situation is further complicated by the dissolution of the Tres Amigas group, featuring Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, with Beador and Gunvalson considering replacing Judge with Kelly Dodd.

Producers Eye Drama

The high demand for Bellino’s return to the show is not without cause. Rumors suggest that her relationship with Janssen and her vibrant character are some of the reasons why producers are keen on getting her back in the cast. However, the final decision rests with Bellino, who remains in discussion with the producers, weighing the pros and cons of returning to the reality television series. Season 18 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is set to premiere on Bravo later this year.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
11 seconds ago
John Malkovich and Robert Rodriguez's Century-Long Anticipation: '100 Years'
Esteemed actor John Malkovich, celebrated for his surreal role in ‘Being John Malkovich’, has delved into a project that surmounts even the unusual: the sci-fi short film titled ‘100 Years’. This cinematic venture, directed by the acclaimed Robert Rodriguez, first took shape in 2015 and co-stars Shuya Chang and Marko Zaror. The unique concept of
John Malkovich and Robert Rodriguez's Century-Long Anticipation: '100 Years'
Seth MacFarlane's Transition: From Ted Movie Sequels to Peacock Prequel Series
2 mins ago
Seth MacFarlane's Transition: From Ted Movie Sequels to Peacock Prequel Series
Konami Revives Retro Games with Special Edition Collections: Felix The Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures
2 mins ago
Konami Revives Retro Games with Special Edition Collections: Felix The Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
31 seconds ago
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Christian Author Heidi St. John Teams Up with Brave Books, Advocates Parental Guidance
1 min ago
Christian Author Heidi St. John Teams Up with Brave Books, Advocates Parental Guidance
Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Guitar Design; Offers Travis Kelce $500K to Switch Teams
1 min ago
Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Guitar Design; Offers Travis Kelce $500K to Switch Teams
Latest Headlines
World News
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
6 seconds
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
6 seconds
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
22 seconds
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
31 seconds
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
45 seconds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
45 seconds
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
1 min
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
Democrats Reject GOP's Border Security Measures for Ukraine Aid
1 min
Democrats Reject GOP's Border Security Measures for Ukraine Aid
Namiko's Sushi Bar: End of an Era in Arvada's Culinary Landscape
2 mins
Namiko's Sushi Bar: End of an Era in Arvada's Culinary Landscape
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app