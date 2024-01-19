Alexandra Silber Reflects on 'Our Class': A Mirror to Contemporary Society

The play 'Our Class', penned by Tadeusz Slobodzianek, unfurls the narrative of ten Polish classmates, evenly divided between Jewish and Catholic faiths, whose bonds of friendship are sundered by the brutal pogrom of 1941 in Jedwabne, a quaint Polish village. The production, guided by the deft hand of Ukrainian-born Jewish director Igor Golyak, casts a fresh, contemporary lens on the Holocaust, refashioning it not as an event tucked away in the pages of history, but a mirror reflecting the sheer magnitude of present-day societal issues.

Transcending the Bounds of Time

'Our Class' transcends the conventional bounds of time, establishing itself as a 'PRESENT-TENSE' play. It compels audiences to grapple with their personal morality and explore the unsettling depths of their potential for inhumanity. This approach is not merely an artistic choice but a deliberate strategy to confront the horrors of the past while illuminating the parallels with the present.

Alexandra Silber: A Personal Connection

Alexandra Silber, a star of the play, discusses the profound themes of the production and its relevance to contemporary society in an insightful essay. Silber, who portrays a classmate in the play, shares her intimate connection to Judaism and reflects on the polarized state of current society. She emphasizes that fear, often a byproduct of ignorance, has catalyzed an alarming surge in intolerance and a pervasive breakdown of communities.

The Role of Art in Society

Furthermore, Silber underscores the critical role that art plays in fostering social change and personal reflection. Through the medium of theatre, 'Our Class' challenges its viewers to confront uncomfortable questions about the human capacity for cruelty, rather than distancing themselves from the perpetrators of violence. The play thus serves as a stark reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding in a world often divided by differences.

Despite the heavy themes, Golyak's production skillfully weaves elements of whimsy, music, laughter, and joy into its narrative fabric. The exceptional performances and evocative design elements add depth to the story, ensuring that it resonates deeply with audiences. Silber's essay thus reinforces the timeless relevance of 'Our Class', a play that reflects the societal interplay, the triggers, and the long shadows of hate and human nature.