Alexandra Leese: Challenging Stereotypes and Celebrating Asian Femininity through ‘Year of the Dragon 2024’ Calendar

Hong Kong-born, London-based photographer Alexandra Leese has embarked on a unique journey to challenge stereotypes and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Asian women. In a bold and distinctive approach, Leese has created a calendar titled ‘Year of the Dragon 2024,’ featuring thirteen Asian women from various backgrounds posing in erotic images. This artistic endeavor not only captures the essence of the women but also serves as a powerful medium to challenge harmful stereotypes and broaden the perception of Asian femininity.

Challenging Stereotypes through Art

The ‘Year of the Dragon 2024’ calendar is a direct response to the narrow and often harmful beauty standards that prevail in many societies. Leese has handpicked each of the models for their creative personalities and energy, aiming to explore the diversity within East Asian culture that is often overlooked or unrepresented in mainstream fashion photography. The calendar features women of various backgrounds, including models, musicians, and writers, each expressing their individuality and sexuality in a joyful and liberating way. Among the featured women are notable figures such as Kiko Mizuhara, Beabadoobee, John Yuyi, Xoai Pham, and Minami Gessel.

Reclaiming Control and Celebrating Sexuality

Leese’s work stands as a testament to the power of artistic expression in reclaiming control from male-dominated spaces, particularly in the realm of erotic photography. Emphasizing respect and understanding, Leese engaged in thorough discussions with the models to ensure they were comfortable with how they were portrayed and that their personal expressions of sexuality were honored. The calendar, which sold out within a week of its release, consists of photographic prints that can be arranged in any order, symbolizing the individuality and unique paths of the women it features.

A Personal Journey

Leese’s project is deeply personal, reflecting her multicultural upbringing and experiences. Born in Hong Kong in the Year of the Dragon to an English father and a Hong Kong Chinese mother, she grew up with an ‘obsession’ for the mythical creature. After moving to the UK, she experienced feelings of being ‘othered,’ which has influenced her artistic explorations and desire to celebrate Asian identity and challenge cultural expectations. The ‘Year of the Dragon 2024’ calendar stands as a testament to her journey and aspirations, painting a vivid picture of the beauty, diversity, and power of Asian femininity.