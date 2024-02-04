Alexandra Billings: A Trailblazer Empowering the Next Generation

Alexandra Billings, an actress, activist, and teacher, has been a trailblazer for the trans and nonbinary community. Diagnosed with HIV in the early '90s and overcoming addiction, she has had a significant impact on the arts, particularly in Chicago's theater scene and through roles on shows like Transparent, The Peripheral, and Never Have I Ever.

Groundbreaking Roles

Billings made her Broadway debut at 59 in Wicked and is currently co-starring in the Los Angeles premiere of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, where she plays a frustrated first lady. She is also a tenured teacher at USC School of Dramatic Arts and maintains an active social media presence.

Empowering the Next Generation

In a recent interview, Billings discussed her career, her optimism despite social challenges, and the role of art and education in empowering marginalized communities. She also reflects on her experiences with onstage mishaps and her vision for inclusive and nurturing spaces for queer artists.

