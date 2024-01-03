en English
Arts & Entertainment

Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community

Puerto Rican actor Alexander Torres, a familiar face in the world of telenovelas, has emerged as a powerful symbol of LGBTQ+ representation. Having publicly come out as gay in 2017, he has since leveraged his celebrity status to challenge stigmas within Latin culture and amplify the voices of the queer community.

A Star’s Journey

Torres, an alumnus of Inter American University of Puerto Rico, relocated to Miami to chase his dreams of acting. His undeniable talent soon earned him recognition in the Spanish-language soap opera industry, setting the stage for a successful acting career.

More Than Just an Actor

While his acting prowess has undoubtedly contributed to his fame, Torres has also made his mark in modeling. His love for fitness paved the way for him to work with Andrew Christian, a brand that caters to the queer community. This collaboration saw Torres fronting an underwear campaign, further increasing his visibility within the LGBTQ+ community.

A Voice for the Queer Community

Inspired by his personal journey of self-acceptance, Torres has been vocal about his commitment to breaking down barriers and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. He has hosted a Pride festival in Puerto Rico, providing a platform for the queer community to celebrate their identities and promote inclusivity. His advocacy work has also extended to his professional life, securing a leading role in the upcoming Spanish-language series ‘G Horizon.’ The series is a Spanish adaptation of the Australian LGBTQ+ web series ‘The Horizon.’

Family Life

Off-screen, Torres shares a strong bond with his husband, Ceferino Roman. The couple, who have been together for nearly 15 years, welcomed two children, Marla Sabellah and Matteo Alejandro, through artificial insemination donated to their lesbian friends. This aspect of Torres’ life not only underlines his commitment to his family but also further highlights his role as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

