Alexander Armstrong Steps into Rival Set for ‘Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special’

Alexander Armstrong, the renowned host of the BBC game show ‘Pointless,’ is about to step into the rival set of ‘Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special,’ hosted by Bradley Walsh. The upcoming episode, set to air on ITV and ITV X at 9pm, promises an engaging insight into the camaraderie between the two hosts.

Friendly Banter on the Set

An exclusive clip from the episode showcases the lighthearted banter between Armstrong and Walsh. Armstrong humorously comments on the grandeur of ‘The Chase’ set, comparing it to ‘Pointless’ if it won the lottery. Walsh, in turn, reveals that the two shows are filmed in studios located side by side, and he often wanders onto the ‘Pointless’ set during filming.

A Different Experience for Armstrong

Armstrong, who is known for his wit and humor, jokes about the contrasting treatment meted out to the hosts of both shows. He reveals that his participation in ‘Beat The Chasers’ is not just to experience the other side, but also to raise funds for Newcastle’s Literary and Philosophical Society. Walsh, enjoying Armstrong’s presence on the show, acknowledges the long-standing friendship between them and also hints at an extended recording time due to their impromptu chats.

Expectations for the Upcoming Episode

Armstrong is expected to face off against England goalkeeper Mary Earps and comedians Chris McCausland and Nish Kumar in the upcoming episode. Walsh emphasizes Armstrong’s intelligence and the seriousness with which he has taken the game, raising anticipation for a riveting contest. With the combination of friendly banter, behind-the-scenes insights, and the thrill of the game, the episode is poised to be an engaging watch for the viewers.