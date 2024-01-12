en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Alexander Armstrong Steps into Rival Set for ‘Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Alexander Armstrong Steps into Rival Set for ‘Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special’

Alexander Armstrong, the renowned host of the BBC game show ‘Pointless,’ is about to step into the rival set of ‘Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special,’ hosted by Bradley Walsh. The upcoming episode, set to air on ITV and ITV X at 9pm, promises an engaging insight into the camaraderie between the two hosts.

Friendly Banter on the Set

An exclusive clip from the episode showcases the lighthearted banter between Armstrong and Walsh. Armstrong humorously comments on the grandeur of ‘The Chase’ set, comparing it to ‘Pointless’ if it won the lottery. Walsh, in turn, reveals that the two shows are filmed in studios located side by side, and he often wanders onto the ‘Pointless’ set during filming.

A Different Experience for Armstrong

Armstrong, who is known for his wit and humor, jokes about the contrasting treatment meted out to the hosts of both shows. He reveals that his participation in ‘Beat The Chasers’ is not just to experience the other side, but also to raise funds for Newcastle’s Literary and Philosophical Society. Walsh, enjoying Armstrong’s presence on the show, acknowledges the long-standing friendship between them and also hints at an extended recording time due to their impromptu chats.

Expectations for the Upcoming Episode

Armstrong is expected to face off against England goalkeeper Mary Earps and comedians Chris McCausland and Nish Kumar in the upcoming episode. Walsh emphasizes Armstrong’s intelligence and the seriousness with which he has taken the game, raising anticipation for a riveting contest. With the combination of friendly banter, behind-the-scenes insights, and the thrill of the game, the episode is poised to be an engaging watch for the viewers.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
48 seconds ago
'Pushpa Impossible' Hits 500 Episodes: A Story of Success
The popular television serial ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has etched a significant landmark in its journey by completing 500 episodes, a testament to its overwhelming success and popularity among viewers. With a compelling narrative that keeps audiences hooked, the show has managed to carve a niche for itself in a highly competitive industry. Winning Hearts Through Performance
'Pushpa Impossible' Hits 500 Episodes: A Story of Success
Remembering Annie Nightingale: Broadcasting Titan and Female Empowerment Icon
4 mins ago
Remembering Annie Nightingale: Broadcasting Titan and Female Empowerment Icon
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
5 mins ago
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Catherine Tate: A Comedic Icon's Dramatic Transition
3 mins ago
Catherine Tate: A Comedic Icon's Dramatic Transition
Robert Downey Jr.'s Revelation: Even 'Iron Man' Fears Flying
3 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr.'s Revelation: Even 'Iron Man' Fears Flying
'Saltburn' Star Jacob Elordi Could Earn AUD $63,000 Per Sponsored Instagram Post
4 mins ago
'Saltburn' Star Jacob Elordi Could Earn AUD $63,000 Per Sponsored Instagram Post
Latest Headlines
World News
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
45 seconds
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
2 mins
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
2 mins
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
3 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
5 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
5 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
5 mins
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
5 mins
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app