Alex Cole: A Homecoming Exhibition With a Heart

On January 19, 2024, the Sonoma Community Center’s Gallery 212 will spring to life with the vibrant hues and evocative forms of Alex Cole’s latest collection of landscape and abstract paintings. This much-anticipated exhibition is more than just a showcase of Cole’s artistic prowess. It is a homecoming, a celebration of a professional journey that began at the very same Center, and a heartfelt gesture of giving back to the community that nurtured her creative spirit.

A Return to Roots

Cole’s path in the arts started in Sonoma, a journey punctuated by significant milestones and achievements. Her professional trajectory includes earning a BFA from the prestigious Maryland Institute College of Art in 1995, exhibiting her work on the East Coast, and eventually returning to Sonoma in 1997. Here, she found her way back to the Sonoma Community Center, taking up the mantle of Fine Arts Director, a testament to her commitment to fostering arts in the community.

Art That Gives Back

The upcoming exhibition, however, is not merely about showcasing Cole’s creations. In a nod to her firm belief in using art as a means of community enrichment, limited edition prints of a special piece from the collection will be put up for sale. The proceeds from these sales will be directed towards bolstering ongoing art programming and community scholarships at the Center. Additionally, all original pieces displayed at the exhibition will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds also benefiting the Center’s initiatives.

A Legacy of Success

Cole’s contributions to the world of art extend beyond Sonoma. Her work is held in collections both in the US and internationally and is a staple in public art projects in Santa Rosa and Petaluma. Recognized for her unique aesthetic and creative vision, Cole’s work has been highlighted in two books and multiple magazines. Recently, she was handpicked as a featured artist for Pottery Barn’s original art collections, further cementing her status in the art scene.

The exhibition, a harmonious blend of skilled artistry and philanthropy, will be open to the public from January 19 through February 11, 2024, at the Sonoma Community Center located at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma.