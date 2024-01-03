en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Alex Cole: A Homecoming Exhibition With a Heart

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Alex Cole: A Homecoming Exhibition With a Heart

On January 19, 2024, the Sonoma Community Center’s Gallery 212 will spring to life with the vibrant hues and evocative forms of Alex Cole’s latest collection of landscape and abstract paintings. This much-anticipated exhibition is more than just a showcase of Cole’s artistic prowess. It is a homecoming, a celebration of a professional journey that began at the very same Center, and a heartfelt gesture of giving back to the community that nurtured her creative spirit.

A Return to Roots

Cole’s path in the arts started in Sonoma, a journey punctuated by significant milestones and achievements. Her professional trajectory includes earning a BFA from the prestigious Maryland Institute College of Art in 1995, exhibiting her work on the East Coast, and eventually returning to Sonoma in 1997. Here, she found her way back to the Sonoma Community Center, taking up the mantle of Fine Arts Director, a testament to her commitment to fostering arts in the community.

Art That Gives Back

The upcoming exhibition, however, is not merely about showcasing Cole’s creations. In a nod to her firm belief in using art as a means of community enrichment, limited edition prints of a special piece from the collection will be put up for sale. The proceeds from these sales will be directed towards bolstering ongoing art programming and community scholarships at the Center. Additionally, all original pieces displayed at the exhibition will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds also benefiting the Center’s initiatives.

A Legacy of Success

Cole’s contributions to the world of art extend beyond Sonoma. Her work is held in collections both in the US and internationally and is a staple in public art projects in Santa Rosa and Petaluma. Recognized for her unique aesthetic and creative vision, Cole’s work has been highlighted in two books and multiple magazines. Recently, she was handpicked as a featured artist for Pottery Barn’s original art collections, further cementing her status in the art scene.

The exhibition, a harmonious blend of skilled artistry and philanthropy, will be open to the public from January 19 through February 11, 2024, at the Sonoma Community Center located at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crayola Experience: A Canvas for Creativity and Family Fun in Easton, Pennsylvania

By BNN Correspondents

Comedic Controversy: Gervais and Chapelle's Netflix Specials Stir Debate

By BNN Correspondents

New Model Army's 'Unbroken': A Testament to Four Decades of Music

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Cecily Strong: The Versatile Force in American Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Phoenix 2 Expands to Android; Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 ...
@Gaming · 6 mins
Phoenix 2 Expands to Android; Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 ...
heart comment 0
NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V

By Salman Khan

NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V
Marvel: Crisis Protocol Expands with New X-Men Character Packs

By Salman Khan

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Expands with New X-Men Character Packs
Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant

By BNN Correspondents

Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant
New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith

By BNN Correspondents

New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith
Latest Headlines
World News
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
22 seconds
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
27 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
28 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
29 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
36 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
39 seconds
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
39 seconds
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
40 seconds
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
40 seconds
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
47 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app