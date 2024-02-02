Alev Alatli: A Titan of Turkish Literature Passes Away at 79

The literary landscape of Turkey mourns the loss of a titan, Alev Alatli, who passed away at the age of 79. Her death marks the end of an era, as Alatli was a significant figure in the Turkish literature, captivating audiences with her influential works such as 'Jasmines Smells No More!' and 'OK Mustafa, Turkey's Done!'

Alatli's Diverse Educational Background

Born in 1944, Alatli had a richly diverse educational background. She completed her high school education in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's degree in Economics and Statistics from the Middle East Technical University. Driven by her intellectual thirst, Alatli then pursued a master's degree in Economics and Econometrics from Vanderbilt University on a Fulbright scholarship. She even embarked on a doctoral program at Dartmouth College, but returned to Turkiye in 1974 without completing her doctorate, choosing instead to devote her energies to her homeland.

Awarded for Her Support of the Palestinian Cause

Alatli's influence extended beyond the literary world. She was recognized for her unwavering support of the Palestinian cause, earning the 'Medal of Freedom' from Yasser Arafat in 1986. This accolade underscored her social commitment and her desire to use her pen to raise awareness about pressing global issues.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Author

Following her death, tributes began to pour in from across the country. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy extended his condolences, remarking on Alatli's lasting impact on Turkish intellectual and artistic culture. Her work echoed through the halls of Turkish literature, leaving behind a legacy that will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence generations to come.