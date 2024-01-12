en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Season 2: New Cast, New Dynamics, and Premiere Details

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Season 2: New Cast, New Dynamics, and Premiere Details

Mark your calendars, crime drama enthusiasts! The much-anticipated second season of ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ is making its grand return on March 5. This season introduces a host of significant changes to the cast and the show’s dynamics, promising an even more thrilling narrative than its predecessor.

New Faces in the Cast

Joining the cast as a series regular is Alisha-Marie Ahamed, who will be stepping into the shoes of Wayne Pascal. Wayne is a master hacker, an old friend of Jason, the protagonist played by Scott Caan. She is a ‘spitfire techie’ estranged from society, serving her house arrest in a motel. Wayne’s character emanates an edgy exterior, masking a heart of gold, adding a fresh layer of complexity to the narrative.

Changes in Leadership

Gil Bellows is set to make a recurrent appearance as Inspector Hollis Braun, the new supervisor of the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) team. Braun is described as a leader wielding ‘an iron hand under a pleasant demeanor,’ a stark contrast to the previous leaders of the MPU team. The team will also see a shift in their operational base, moving to a new office at the headquarters.

The MPU Team and the Intricate Plot

The MPU team consists of other noteworthy characters, including spiritually savvy detective Kemi Adebayo, portrayed by Adeola Role, and a forensic anthropologist known as C, with Petey Gibson making a guest appearance. The narrative of the show will delve into the personal relationships among the characters. A particular point of interest is the evolving dynamic between Jason, his ex-wife Nikki, played by Dania Ramirez, and her fiancé Mike, portrayed by Ryan Broussard. As noted by showrunner John Eisendrath, the ripple effects of the previous season’s events will continue to shape these relationships.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 seconds ago
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024
Anticipation is building ahead of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End episode 19, titled ‘Well-Laid Plans,’ set to air on January 19, 2024. Broadcasting on Nippon Television in Japan, the episode will also be accessible through international streaming services like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Frieren and Fern’s Preparations This episode picks up where we left off, with the
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024
Hollywood's Elite Shine in High Fashion at AFI Awards Luncheon
4 mins ago
Hollywood's Elite Shine in High Fashion at AFI Awards Luncheon
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
5 mins ago
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
Sathnam Sanghera Reflects on 'Empireland's' Success and Backlash
3 mins ago
Sathnam Sanghera Reflects on 'Empireland's' Success and Backlash
Flavor Flav Declares Himself a 'King Swiftie', Expresses Admiration for Taylor Swift
3 mins ago
Flavor Flav Declares Himself a 'King Swiftie', Expresses Admiration for Taylor Swift
Bluey's New 'Cubby' Episode: A Modern Twist on a Classic Folktale
3 mins ago
Bluey's New 'Cubby' Episode: A Modern Twist on a Classic Folktale
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
29 seconds
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
1 min
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
1 min
Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
2 mins
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
2 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
3 mins
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
4 mins
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
4 mins
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app