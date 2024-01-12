‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Season 2: New Cast, New Dynamics, and Premiere Details

Mark your calendars, crime drama enthusiasts! The much-anticipated second season of ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ is making its grand return on March 5. This season introduces a host of significant changes to the cast and the show’s dynamics, promising an even more thrilling narrative than its predecessor.

New Faces in the Cast

Joining the cast as a series regular is Alisha-Marie Ahamed, who will be stepping into the shoes of Wayne Pascal. Wayne is a master hacker, an old friend of Jason, the protagonist played by Scott Caan. She is a ‘spitfire techie’ estranged from society, serving her house arrest in a motel. Wayne’s character emanates an edgy exterior, masking a heart of gold, adding a fresh layer of complexity to the narrative.

Changes in Leadership

Gil Bellows is set to make a recurrent appearance as Inspector Hollis Braun, the new supervisor of the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) team. Braun is described as a leader wielding ‘an iron hand under a pleasant demeanor,’ a stark contrast to the previous leaders of the MPU team. The team will also see a shift in their operational base, moving to a new office at the headquarters.

The MPU Team and the Intricate Plot

The MPU team consists of other noteworthy characters, including spiritually savvy detective Kemi Adebayo, portrayed by Adeola Role, and a forensic anthropologist known as C, with Petey Gibson making a guest appearance. The narrative of the show will delve into the personal relationships among the characters. A particular point of interest is the evolving dynamic between Jason, his ex-wife Nikki, played by Dania Ramirez, and her fiancé Mike, portrayed by Ryan Broussard. As noted by showrunner John Eisendrath, the ripple effects of the previous season’s events will continue to shape these relationships.