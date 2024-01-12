en English
Arts & Entertainment

Alejandro Sanz and Shakira Celebrate 17 Years of their Hit Song ‘Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Alejandro Sanz and Shakira Celebrate 17 Years of their Hit Song ‘Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No’

In the world of Latin music, two names stand out – Alejandro Sanz and Shakira. Their collaborations have always resonated with audiences, creating a rich tapestry of melodies that have stood the test of time. One such timeless melody, ‘Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No,’ recently celebrated its 17th anniversary. Sanz commemorated this event with a nostalgic message on social media, highlighting their enduring bond and the success of their collaborative efforts.

17 Years of ‘Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No’

On this special day, Sanz chose to mark the occasion in a heartfelt way. He posted a clip from the music video of ‘Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No’ and accompanied it with a caption that cleverly referenced their previous collaboration ‘La Tortura.’ Emphasizing the importance of gratitude in life, the message was both a tribute to their shared success and a reminder of their journey together.

Fan Reactions and Shakira’s Response

Sanz’s post was met with an outpouring of support from fans who fondly remember the hit song and eagerly anticipate future collaborations between the artists. Joining the chorus of cheerful reactions was Shakira herself, who responded to the post with equal affection, acknowledging their shared artistic journey.

A Bond Beyond Music

The bond between Sanz and Shakira extends beyond their musical collaborations. Shakira has been seen attending Sanz’s concert in Miami with her children and welcoming him ‘home’ when he signed with Sony Music, the same record company she is signed with. This enduring friendship, as evidenced by their supportive gestures and mutual respect, continues to inspire their fans and underpin their joint musical achievements.

Arts & Entertainment Music Spain
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

