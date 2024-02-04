Aldis Hodge Optimistic About His Future in the DC Universe

Aldis Hodge, notable for his portrayal of Hawkman in the 2022 blockbuster 'Black Adam', has expressed optimism about his future in the evolving DC Universe (DCU) under the creative helm of James Gunn. Despite the previous sequel plans for 'Black Adam' being put on hold due to Gunn's franchise reboot, Hodge remains undeterred and open to the prospects of continuing his role as Hawkman or embracing a new character.

Open to Negotiations

Hodge has affirmed his readiness to engage in discussions with Gunn about his potential future in the DCU but has not yet initiated any formal talks. His willingness underpins the actor's passion for his role and the franchise, even amidst changes in direction and leadership.

DCU's Inclination Towards Retaining Actors

The DCU has demonstrated a propensity for retaining actors from its previous films, increasing the likelihood of Hodge's return. This approach was made evident by the speculations surrounding actor Jason Momoa, who despite his earlier portrayal of Aquaman, is now considered for the role of Lobo.

Exploring Elseworlds and New Opportunities

Further, the DCU is delving into DC Elseworlds projects, which could pave the way for Hodge's comeback. The character of Hawkman, brought to life by Hodge's performance, was warmly received by audiences, which bolsters the chances of his return in some capacity. The DCU's forthcoming line-up includes 'Joker: Folie a Deux', 'Superman: Legacy', and 'The Batman - Part II', each of which could potentially feature Hodge's involvement.