Alaska Natives Shape HBO's 'True Detective: Night Country'

Anchorage artist Sarah Whalen-Lunn has played a pivotal role in the production design of HBO's 'True Detective: Night Country,' contributing her artistic skills to the show's set. With over four decades of art to draw upon, she created prints, paintings, murals, and signs to populate the fictional Alaskan town of Ennis. Her contribution was part of a broader collaboration with over a dozen Alaska Native creators who contributed to the show's authenticity as actors, producers, and designers.

Alaska Natives' Influence in 'True Detective: Night Country'

The series, which was filmed in Iceland, explores a fictional cold case in the northern town and incorporates cultural elements and indigenous perspectives. Phillip Blanchett, a musician and first-time actor, portrayed a key character connected to the central murder mystery. The show's producers, Princess Daazhraii Johnson and Cathy Tagnak Rexford, were introduced to the project through IllumiNative and helped form an Iñupiaq Advisory Council to guide the show's cultural representation.

Advocating for Indigenous-Centered Narratives

Johnson, Rexford, and other Alaska Native talent aim to showcase the region's rich storytelling heritage and advocate for more indigenous-centered narratives in the media. Their participation in the production is seen as a stepping stone toward greater representation and opportunities in the industry, despite the lack of a film tax incentive in Alaska since 2015.

Recognition and Opportunities

Their work on 'True Detective: Night Country' has garnered attention and praise, further fueling the push for wider representation of Alaska Natives in the media. The show's authenticity, enriched by the unique contributions of these creators, also underscores the cinematic potential of Alaska's diverse cultural and natural landscapes. These achievements are not just milestones for the individuals involved, but also for the broader Alaska Native community and the media industry.