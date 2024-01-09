Alaqua Cox Breaks New Ground in Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Series

Breaking new ground in the world of superheroes, Alaqua Cox, a Native American actress who is also deaf, has been cast in the lead role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series ‘Echo’ on Disney Plus. This marks another leap in Marvel’s ongoing commitment to diversity and representation, following the casting of Lauren Ridloff as the first deaf superhero in ‘Eternals’ and the introduction of the Native American-inspired character Kahhori in the animated series ‘What If.’

Diverse Representation in Echo

Echo explores the character Maya Lopez, a Native American who is deaf and an amputee, grappling with her past in the criminal underworld and her familial roots in the Choctaw tribe. The series, in addition to showcasing authentic deaf representation, also involves Indigenous individuals in the creative process. Alaqua Cox’s portrayal of Maya Lopez provides an important narrative within the Indigenous community, marking a significant stride in inclusivity.

A New Marvel Superhero

Alaqua Cox, originating from the Menominee Nation in Wisconsin, plays Echo, the first live-action Native American Marvel superhero in the ‘Hawkeye’ series. The casting crew specifically sought a young, athletic Native American actress who is deaf for the role, leading to Cox’s selection despite her lack of prior acting experience. Notably, Cox performs many of her own stunts, and the series includes other Indigenous cast members and directors. Her cousin, Darnell Besaw, also stars in the series as a young Maya Lopez. The series will be available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Advocacy for Underrepresented Communities

A Path for Diversity

