Arts & Entertainment

Alaqua Cox Breaks New Ground in Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Series

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Alaqua Cox Breaks New Ground in Marvel's 'Echo' Series

Breaking new ground in the world of superheroes, Alaqua Cox, a Native American actress who is also deaf, has been cast in the lead role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series ‘Echo’ on Disney Plus. This marks another leap in Marvel’s ongoing commitment to diversity and representation, following the casting of Lauren Ridloff as the first deaf superhero in ‘Eternals’ and the introduction of the Native American-inspired character Kahhori in the animated series ‘What If.’

Diverse Representation in Echo

Echo explores the character Maya Lopez, a Native American who is deaf and an amputee, grappling with her past in the criminal underworld and her familial roots in the Choctaw tribe. The series, in addition to showcasing authentic deaf representation, also involves Indigenous individuals in the creative process. Alaqua Cox’s portrayal of Maya Lopez provides an important narrative within the Indigenous community, marking a significant stride in inclusivity.

A New Marvel Superhero

Alaqua Cox, originating from the Menominee Nation in Wisconsin, plays Echo, the first live-action Native American Marvel superhero in the ‘Hawkeye’ series. The casting crew specifically sought a young, athletic Native American actress who is deaf for the role, leading to Cox’s selection despite her lack of prior acting experience. Notably, Cox performs many of her own stunts, and the series includes other Indigenous cast members and directors. Her cousin, Darnell Besaw, also stars in the series as a young Maya Lopez. The series will be available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Advocacy for Underrepresented Communities

Overcoming her physical disabilities, Cox, an amputee with a prosthetic leg, is set to play Marvel’s first deaf hero in ‘Echo.’ She is a strong advocate for underrepresented communities, excited for audiences to see themselves reflected on screen. The mini-series ‘Echo’ is set to release on Disney and Hulu on January 9, 2024. On a personal level, Cox became a mother last year, adding another dimension to her life.

A Path for Diversity

With her role in ‘Echo,’ Cox hopes to pave the way for better representation of diverse abilities and people of color in Hollywood. Born and raised on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin, she stresses the significance of achieving greatness, irrespective of one’s background. The series follows Maya as she confronts her past and family legacy while being pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. Marvel has been heavily supportive of Cox, providing her with an acting coach, personal trainer, and a deaf consultant to translate lines into American Sign Language. The series, also featuring other indigenous actors, will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

