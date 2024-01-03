en English
Arts & Entertainment

Alanis Morissette Discovers Jewish Roots, Family Tragedy on ‘Finding Your Roots’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Alanis Morissette Discovers Jewish Roots, Family Tragedy on ‘Finding Your Roots’

In the Season 10 premiere of ‘Finding Your Roots,’ the spotlight was on the celebrated singer-songwriter, Alanis Morissette, who delved deep into her family’s Jewish heritage that had been shrouded in secrecy. The revelation of her Jewish roots, kept hidden by her grandmother due to the fear of antisemitism, sparked a journey of self-discovery for the Grammy-winning artist.

Unearthed Heritage

Alanis Morissette, born to a mother of Hungarian Jewish ancestry, learnt of her Jewish heritage in her late 20s despite being raised Catholic. The PBS show, which employs DNA analysis and genealogical detective work, traced Morissette’s lineage back over two centuries, leading her to her great-grandparents, survivors of the Holocaust from Hungary.

A History Marked by Suffering

On her journey of ancestral exploration, Morissette discovered the tragic fate of her grandfather, Imre Feuerstein, who lost two brothers to the horrors of slave labor in Russian work battalions during World War II. The singer-songwriter was moved to learn about her great uncles’ fate in the Soviet labor camps and her grandfather’s harrowing escape from Hungary following the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. The tragedies did not end there. Imre, along with his mother-in-law, was killed in a car accident shortly after Morissette’s birth.

Legacy of Resilience

Throughout the episode, Morissette reflected on the impact of these family tragedies and the importance of remembering and sharing their stories with future generations. Her familial journey has led her to feel welcomed into the Jewish community, and she is now incorporating Jewish holiday traditions into her family’s celebrations. As the latest in a long list of celebrities exploring their Jewish ancestry on the show, Morissette’s story is a testament to the resilience of her ancestors and their enduring legacy.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

