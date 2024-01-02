Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on ‘Finding Your Roots’

In a poignant revelation on the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alanis Morissette discovered her concealed Jewish heritage. Hosted by Harvard historian Henry Louis Gates Jr., the show unveiled that Morissette, who was raised Catholic and now practices Buddhism, was oblivious to her Jewish ancestry till her late 20s.

Unearthing Hidden Roots

It was found that Morissette’s mother, Georgia Mary Ann Feuerstein, was a descendant of Holocaust survivors from Hungary. Their family hid their Jewish identity as a shield against antisemitism, a reality that consequently kept Morissette in the dark about this facet of her lineage. This exploration into her hidden roots has likely been a significant revelation for Morissette, who has sold over 85 million albums worldwide and has performed in Israel multiple times.

A Legacy of Discovery

The episode featuring Morissette marks the start of the 10th season of “Finding Your Roots,” a series that has previously illuminated the Jewish ancestry of celebrities like Pamela Adlon, Dustin Hoffman, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd. The ongoing season promises to continue this exploration, featuring Jewish comedians Lena Dunham and Iliza Shlesinger, actor Michael Douglas, as well as “Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, who both bear Jewish heritage.

Unraveling Ancestral Stories

“Finding Your Roots” presents an intriguing premise, allowing well-known personalities to delve deep into their ancestry. Each discovery is a testament to the rich tapestry of human history, transcending geographical boundaries and societal norms. For Morissette, this revelation is not just a discovery of her heritage but likely also an acknowledgement of the resilience and courage of her ancestors.