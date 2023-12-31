en English
Arts & Entertainment

Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:26 pm EST
Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality

Renowned singer Alanis Morissette, celebrated for her hit ‘Ironic’, has been entwined in a marital bond with Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway since 2010. This pair of soul seekers first crossed paths in 2009 at a tranquil meditation retreat. Their shared devotion to inner work and meditation played cupid, laying the foundation for a relationship that continues to thrive on these spiritual elements.

From High-Profile Relationships to a Spiritual Union

Before Souleye, Morissette’s love life was punctuated by high-profile relationships, even being engaged to the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. However, her encounter with Souleye, born Mario John Treadway in the historic city of Boston, introduced her to a fellow musician whose resonance matched her own. Souleye, a rapper and a prolific songwriter, has an array of albums to his name. His latest musical offering, ‘Disguised As Tomorrow’, hit the market in March 2023.

A Challenging But Beautiful Marriage

Their journey as a couple has been described as challenging but beautiful. The duo has welcomed three children into their family. Their first-born, Ever Imre, graced their lives six months post their wedding in December 2010. The family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Onyx Solace, in June 2016 and son Winter Mercy in August 2019.

Unschooling: Morissette’s Approach to Parenting

The family practices ‘unschooling’, a child-led educational approach devoid of rigorous structure. This philosophy enables the children to accompany Morissette on her tours, seamlessly integrating work and family life. Morissette has been candid about her battle with postpartum depression and her journey as a mother. She underscores the family’s ethos of partnership and growth, transforming her personal experiences into lessons for her audience.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

