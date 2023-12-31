en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Alan Wake II’ Reigns Supreme: Press Start’s Top Ten Video Games of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:26 am EST
‘Alan Wake II’ Reigns Supreme: Press Start’s Top Ten Video Games of 2023

In an era where the line between the digital and natural world is increasingly blurring, video games have emerged as formidable players, creating vivid universes that captivate audiences worldwide. The digital platform of Press Start, a beacon for game enthusiasts, has unveiled its top ten video games for the year 2023.

‘Alan Wake II’ – The Crown Jewel of 2023

After a fervent countdown, ‘Alan Wake II’ emerged as the ultimate victor, outpacing even the highly anticipated remake of ‘Resident Evil 4.’ The game, a sequel released a staggering thirteen years after its predecessor, has been lauded for its narrative brilliance and atmospheric depth. It effortlessly blends a thrilling tale of Alan’s escape from the Dark Place with Saga Anderson’s investigation into a series of ritual murders. A standout in the game, the ‘We Sing’ chapter, has won over players and critics alike.

(Read Also: Sophie Winkleman Unveils King Charles’s Quirky Bedtime Ritual)

Powerful Storytelling and Stunning Visuals

With a score of 9.5 out of 10 by reviewer Brodie, ‘Alan Wake II’ has made an indelible mark on multiple genres and storytelling techniques. The title’s narrative prowess is underpinned by Remedy’s Northlight engine and next-gen hardware, delivering breathtaking visuals. Although it borrows elements from ‘Silent Hill’ and ‘Resident Evil,’ the game offers a unique spin, setting it apart in the survival-horror genre.

(Read Also: A Year in Review: Gaming Highlights and Trends of 2023)

The Rest of the Best

Following closely behind ‘Alan Wake II,’ the remaining games that made it to the top ten list are: ‘Resident Evil 4,’ ‘Baldur’s Gate III,’ ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder,’ ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,’ ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,’ ‘Dredge,’ ‘Final Fantasy XVI,’ ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,’ and ‘Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.’

Amidst the digital dazzle of 2023, Press Start also alluded to some enticing bargains and competitions available for its readers, fueling the excitement around the gaming sphere. The year also saw a rise in video game storytelling capabilities, making their adaptations a cinematic success. Indeed, 2023 was a year where video games ceased to be mere entertainment and became narratives of human connection.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

