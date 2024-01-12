en English
Arts & Entertainment

Alan Cumming’s Theatrical Turn: From Bond Villain to Reality Show Host and Solo Tour

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
With an air of theatricality and a dash of humor, Scottish actor Alan Cumming, famed for his role in the 1995 Bond film Goldeneye, has taken to the hosting seat of the US version of the reality show ‘The Traitors’. His eccentric Scottish accent and lively banter with the contestants lend an entertaining twist to the show. Cumming, also known for his role in ‘The Good Wife’, monitors the drama from his dressing room, relishing the Bond villain-like feel of the setup. Intriguingly, Cumming has proposed featuring his dog as a prop for the show, a suggestion that will come to fruition in the second season.

The Traitors: A Reality Show With a Twist

‘The Traitors’, set in a Scottish castle, features 21 contestants—including reality show veterans, athletes, and even a former member of the U.K. Parliament. Together, they undertake missions to amass a prize fund of up to $250,000. The 11-episode season, produced by Studio Lambert and created by IDTV, promises a blend of suspense, competition, and celebrity spectacle. The show is available on the streaming service Peacock since January 12.

John Bercow: An Unexpected Contestant

Among the US show’s well-known participants is John Bercow, the former Speaker of the House of Commons. His inclusion piqued Cumming’s interest, adding an element of political intrigue and amusement to the reality show. The US version of ‘The Traitors’ is being simultaneously aired with the UK version, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Alan Cumming: Not Acting His Age

Aside from his hosting duties, Cumming is gearing up for his new solo tour ‘Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age‘. Scheduled to kick off later this month, the tour explores themes of aging, wisdom, and the pursuit of beauty beyond youth. It is set to be a captivating cabaret-style show, with the inaugural date in Glasgow slated for January 20 at the SSE Hydro.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

