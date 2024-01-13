en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Alan Cumming’s Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM’s Transgender Rights Stance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 pm EST
Alan Cumming’s Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM’s Transgender Rights Stance

Scottish-American actor Alan Cumming made waves on the popular BBC show Saturday Kitchen with his humorous and audacious innuendos. The episode, aired on a Saturday, witnessed Cumming making comical references to ‘saggy balls’ and ‘double fisting,’ much to the audience’s delight and the host Matt Tebbutt’s astonishment.

A Stirring Performance on Saturday Kitchen

Cumming, known for his roles in films like ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘X2’, turned the otherwise culinary-focused show into a comedy spectacle. His playful references to ‘saucy potatoes’ and the size of his ‘sausage’ not only had the audience in splits but also left the host and other guests on the show bemused. The 58-year-old’s antics on the show were so well-received that viewers took to social media to express their amusement, with many praising his hilarious moments on the show.

Politically Charged Commentary

However, the actor’s appearance on Saturday Kitchen wasn’t just about fun and games. Known for his advocacy for LGBT rights, Cumming also took the opportunity to weigh in on the ongoing political discourse. He criticized UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his comments on transgender rights. Sunak, at the Conservative Party Conference, had stated that ‘a man is a man, and a woman is a woman,’ a statement that Cumming believes denies the existence of transgender people.

A Voice for Change

In his critique, Cumming spoke about what he perceives as a disconnect between politicians’ actions and the wishes of their constituents. He also touched upon the culture of clinging to power and youth prevalent among politicians. Despite the humorous context of his appearance on Saturday Kitchen, Cumming’s outspoken views on Sunak’s comments reflect his serious engagement with social and political issues, representing his position as a voice for change.

0
Arts & Entertainment Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
47 seconds ago
Zarin Shihab Reveals Struggles with Typecasting, Signals Career Shift with Move to Kerala
Zarin Shihab, the acclaimed actress from ‘The Family Man’, recently opened up about the hurdles she faced in her acting career, in an intimate conversation with Neelkmenon. Known for her compelling performances, Shihab has been a familiar face in the Indian film industry. However, her journey hasn’t been without its trials and tribulations, with the
Zarin Shihab Reveals Struggles with Typecasting, Signals Career Shift with Move to Kerala
Johnny Bananas' Early Exit from 'The Traitors' Season 2: A Strategic Misstep?
52 mins ago
Johnny Bananas' Early Exit from 'The Traitors' Season 2: A Strategic Misstep?
Zimbabwean Author Aaron Chiundura Moyo: A Journey from Polygamy to Prolific Writing
55 mins ago
Zimbabwean Author Aaron Chiundura Moyo: A Journey from Polygamy to Prolific Writing
Emma Stone: Casual Chic in LA, 'Poor Things' Acclaim, and 'Cruella' Sequel
1 min ago
Emma Stone: Casual Chic in LA, 'Poor Things' Acclaim, and 'Cruella' Sequel
2024: A Pivotal Year for Film and Television Amid Industry Challenges
1 min ago
2024: A Pivotal Year for Film and Television Amid Industry Challenges
Aaron Rodgers Vs. Jimmy Kimmel: A Public Feud Amid a Challenging Season
47 mins ago
Aaron Rodgers Vs. Jimmy Kimmel: A Public Feud Amid a Challenging Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
13 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
41 seconds
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
42 seconds
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
1 min
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
2 mins
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
3 mins
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
3 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
4 mins
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
4 mins
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app