Alan Cumming and His Dog Lala Return for a Campy Season 2 of ‘The Traitors’

Season two of the hit reality TV show ‘The Traitors’ is set to return with a twist, adding more glitz, glamour, and intrigue to our screens. The show’s host, Alan Cumming, renowned for his distinctive fashion sense, will be back, but this time accompanied by his ever-charming canine companion, Lala.

Cumming’s Campy Costumes and Lala’s Debut

In a move that promises to add a dash of flamboyance to the show, Cumming has hinted at donning more ‘campy’ outfits. From capes and cloaks to mission-themed hats, the host’s wardrobe is set to complement the show’s theme and his hosting persona. But that’s not all, Lala, his dog, who missed out on the first season due to expired vaccinations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, will be making her debut on the show. Known for her camera-friendly demeanor, Lala will also have her own wardrobe, matching the grandeur of the show, filmed in a picturesque Scottish castle.

Season 2: An All-Celebrity Cast

Season 2 of ‘The Traitors’ will feature an all-celebrity cast, a departure from the first season’s mix of celebrities and laypeople. Cumming believes this shift will intensify the competition, as it creates a ‘class system’ among contestants, largely based on their backgrounds. The host teases more strategic gameplay, hinting at double bluffing, and a heightened sense of suspense.

The Host’s Role and Advice for Competitors

Despite interviewing the contestants, the final decision on who are the ‘Traitors’ and who are the ‘Faithful’ falls on the show’s producers. Cumming’s role is interactive, as he communicates directly with the producer during filming, adding another layer of complexity to the game. Reflecting on the psychological challenges that ‘The Traitors’ presents, he likens it to a blend of ‘Big Brother’, ‘Survivor’, and ‘Clue’, and leaves a piece of advice for those brave enough to compete: Prepare for the unexpected.