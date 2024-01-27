Alain Delon's Legacy Shadows by Family Feud Over Substantial Fortune

The spotlight that once illuminated Alain Delon's illustrious career on the silver screen now casts a harsh light on his faltering health and a family at odds over his substantial fortune. The legendary French actor, known for his roles in iconic films like 'Plein Soleil', 'Rocco et Ses Frères', and 'Le Samouraï', is now ensnared in a bitter inheritance dispute as his health wanes in the aftermath of a 2019 stroke.

Family Feud Over Fortune

At the heart of the dispute are Delon's three children: Anouchka, Anthony, and Alain-Fabien. The estate at stake is estimated to be worth tens of millions of euros, a testament to Delon's legacy in the film industry. The discord, however, throws a shadow over an otherwise remarkable career that was first lauded by journalist Michel Legris in his review of the 1958 film 'Sois Belle et Tais-Toi'.

A Life of Controversy

Delon's life was not without controversy. The actor's public image was marred by a 1968 murder case involving his bodyguard, Stevan Markovitch. Delon found himself in police custody, his motives questioned, as the investigation unfolded. His political leanings added another layer of complexity to his persona, with Delon openly expressing sympathies for right-wing figures such as Jean-Marie Le Pen and throwing his support behind the controversial businessman Bernard Tapie.

A Fear Realised

Despite his successful career and turbulent personal life, Delon's greatest fear was to become bedridden in his old age. It's a fear that seems to have taken form in his current health struggles. The actor's daughter, Anouchka, has been at the forefront of efforts to protect her father's privacy and well-being, providing an emotional undercurrent to the legal battles over Delon's fortune.