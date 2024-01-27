Al Sharqiyah North Winter Festival: A Grand Showcase of Omani Heritage Attracts Thousands

Under the cool winter skies of Oman, the Al Sharqiyah North Winter Festival in Bidiya Public Park has welcomed an impressive crowd of over 65,000 visitors, a testament to its growing popularity. This 20-day extravaganza, which will run until February 10, is a magnificent ensemble of events, competitions, and cultural showcases reflecting the rich tapestry of Omani customs and traditions.

A Heritage Village in the Heart of the Festival

At the festival's core is a heritage village, a living exhibition of Oman's deeply rooted traditions. Here, visitors can experience the vibrant culture through food stalls serving local delicacies, crafts pavilions displaying intricate handiworks, and traditional fashion exhibits showcasing Oman's distinctive style. The air is filled with the resonating rhythms and melodies of folk artists from various wilayats such as Ibra, Bidiya, Al Qabil, Wadi Bani Khalid, Sinaw, Dima W'attayeen, and Al Mudhaibi, immersing the crowd in a sensory journey through Oman's cultural landscape.

Boosting Tourism and the Local Economy

The festival's primary aim extends beyond entertainment. It serves as a catalyst to boost tourism and stimulate the local economy. The event provides a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and women's associations to market their products, thereby promoting local commerce. The festival's popularity has sparked a surge in reservations at desert resorts and tourist camps, indicating its significant contribution to the winter tourist season's economy.

Upcoming Highlights and Public Reception

Visitors can anticipate a thrilling lineup of attractions such as the Triple Challenge Championship, a bicycle race, motorcycle shows, an international film and desert festival, an Omani coffee making competition, and a cricket tournament. Such diverse activities ensure the festival's appeal to a wide audience, both from within Oman and beyond. Locals have expressed their appreciation for the festival's role in educating about heritage, supporting household product marketing, and creating a joyous atmosphere. Many are urging the authorities to make such festivals an annual affair, testifying to the event's success in fostering community spirit and preserving Omani heritage.