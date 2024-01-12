en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Al Gore Departs Apple’s Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
Al Gore Departs Apple’s Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films

In a significant shift at the helm of tech giant Apple, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore is set to retire from his longstanding position on the company’s board of directors. Having served for an impressive 21 years, Gore’s departure is attributed to Apple’s policy of not seeking reelection after reaching the age of 75.

Transition at Apple

The former Vice President’s exit is not the only major change at Apple. In the wake of shareholder pressure, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s compensation was reduced by a considerable 36% in 2023. As Gore departs, Dr. Wanda Austin, former CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, is poised to take up the mantle, bringing her expertise to help guide the technology behemoth into the future. Apple has also decided to retain director Ronald Sugar, despite the age policy.

A New Era in International Cinema

As Apple navigates its leadership transition, the world of international cinema is witnessing a surge of compelling narratives. Three foreign-language films are emerging as early frontrunners in this year’s specialty openings – The Settlers, a Chilean western and winner of the Cannes Un Certain Regard FIPRESCI Prize, Inshallah A Boy, a Jordanian Oscar submission, and the French film Driving Madeleine.

Unfolding Narratives

Directed by Felipe Galvez, The Settlers paints the harsh realities of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago through the eyes of three horsemen on a grim mission. The film stars Mark Stanley, Camillo Arancibia, and Benjamin Westfall. On the other hand, Inshallah A Boy, helmed by debut director Amjad Al Rasheed, portrays the struggle of a widow vying for inheritance in Jordan, featuring Muna Hawa in a pivotal role. The film debuted to critical acclaim at its Cannes’ Critics’ Week premiere. Lastly, Driving Madeleine, directed by Christian Carion, takes the audience on an introspective journey across Paris through a seemingly ordinary taxi ride. With Danny Boon and Line Rinaud leading the cast, the film was well-received at TIFF in 2022. These three films are set to captivate wider audiences as they expand into additional markets throughout January.

0
Arts & Entertainment Jordan United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
In a celebration of his three-decade-long career, Grammy-winning artist Usher is gearing up to headline the highly-anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. The event, scheduled for February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, has gained an unexpected partner in the form of tech giant Apple. The company has stepped into the shoes
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
Baltimore Museum of Art Diversifies Collection with Over 100 New Acquisitions
4 mins ago
Baltimore Museum of Art Diversifies Collection with Over 100 New Acquisitions
Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at 'Southern Charm' Reunion
6 mins ago
Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at 'Southern Charm' Reunion
Usher's Performance at Super Bowl LVIII: 30 Years in the Making
1 min ago
Usher's Performance at Super Bowl LVIII: 30 Years in the Making
Julia Roberts Reveals the Struggle of Playing a Movie Star in 'Notting Hill'
2 mins ago
Julia Roberts Reveals the Struggle of Playing a Movie Star in 'Notting Hill'
Usher Set to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
2 mins ago
Usher Set to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
Latest Headlines
World News
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
1 min
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
2 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
2 mins
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
3 mins
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
3 mins
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
3 mins
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
3 mins
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
4 mins
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
4 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app