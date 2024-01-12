Al Gore Departs Apple’s Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films

In a significant shift at the helm of tech giant Apple, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore is set to retire from his longstanding position on the company’s board of directors. Having served for an impressive 21 years, Gore’s departure is attributed to Apple’s policy of not seeking reelection after reaching the age of 75.

Transition at Apple

The former Vice President’s exit is not the only major change at Apple. In the wake of shareholder pressure, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s compensation was reduced by a considerable 36% in 2023. As Gore departs, Dr. Wanda Austin, former CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, is poised to take up the mantle, bringing her expertise to help guide the technology behemoth into the future. Apple has also decided to retain director Ronald Sugar, despite the age policy.

A New Era in International Cinema

As Apple navigates its leadership transition, the world of international cinema is witnessing a surge of compelling narratives. Three foreign-language films are emerging as early frontrunners in this year’s specialty openings – The Settlers, a Chilean western and winner of the Cannes Un Certain Regard FIPRESCI Prize, Inshallah A Boy, a Jordanian Oscar submission, and the French film Driving Madeleine.

Unfolding Narratives

Directed by Felipe Galvez, The Settlers paints the harsh realities of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago through the eyes of three horsemen on a grim mission. The film stars Mark Stanley, Camillo Arancibia, and Benjamin Westfall. On the other hand, Inshallah A Boy, helmed by debut director Amjad Al Rasheed, portrays the struggle of a widow vying for inheritance in Jordan, featuring Muna Hawa in a pivotal role. The film debuted to critical acclaim at its Cannes’ Critics’ Week premiere. Lastly, Driving Madeleine, directed by Christian Carion, takes the audience on an introspective journey across Paris through a seemingly ordinary taxi ride. With Danny Boon and Line Rinaud leading the cast, the film was well-received at TIFF in 2022. These three films are set to captivate wider audiences as they expand into additional markets throughout January.