Akua Music Set to Release New Single 'Miss You Bad' Following 'Commando' Success

Emerging Afrobeats sensation, Akua Music, is set to charm the music scene once again with her new single 'Miss You Bad'. Scheduled for release on February 8, 2024, this marks her much-anticipated first release of the year. The reveal follows the significant success of her previous single 'Commando', produced by Mix Master Garzy. 'Commando' created a stir within the Afrobeats circles, gaining substantial attention on blogs, social media, and radio stations, primarily in Ghana.

Building Anticipation

The upcoming single 'Miss You Bad' is expected to be a cozy, slow-burning love song, arriving just in time for Valentine's Day. The timing appears to be strategic, capitalizing on the romantic sentiments associated with the season. This release is building on the anticipation that has been steadily growing since her last successful hit.

Akua Music has been actively engaging with her fans since the announcement, promising them more tracks filled with vibes, heartfelt lyrics, and passion. Her words have only served to fan the flames of expectation among her growing fanbase.

Showcasing Talent

Akua Music is not just known for her enchanting tunes but also for her compelling live performances. Her appearance at Originals Live in December showcased the range of her talent, leaving audiences in awe and raising expectations for her future works.

2MG Music's Rising Star

Akua Music's record label, 2MG Music, has also gained a fair share of visibility due to the success of 'Commando'. With Akua Music as their rising star, the label is making waves in the music industry.